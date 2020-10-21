SAP Climbs In Interbrand Best Global Brands 2020 Ranking

WALLDORF, Germany, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (SAP) - Get Report today announced it moved up two spots to No. 18 in the Best Global Brands 2020 report by global brand consulting company Interbrand, boosted by its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ranking puts SAP in the top 20 among four other technology companies — Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Samsung — that have achieved brand value growth over 2019. SAP's brand value rose 12 percent over a year ago to an estimated US$28 billion. SAP's brand value increase outpaced the aggregate value of the Top 100 Best Global Brands, which grew 9 percent.

"This year, empathy and agility weighed more heavily as attributes in accordance with the unique environment in which businesses operate," SAP Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman said. "Purpose has always been our North Star, and this endorsement shows that the world continues to take notice of SAP's technology, services and unwavering commitment to truly help the world run better and improve people's lives."

According to this year's report, companies' responses to the economic effects of COVID-19 separated strong brands from the rest. Moreover, the pandemic accelerated digital transformation trends, such as cloud-based technology, reinforcing the dominance of technology-first brands. "As the pandemic and wider social outrage exposed fault lines in society and polarized people further, we see a similar divergence in the Best Global Brands with 43 percent of brands growing, and 57 percent declining in value (vs 29 percent declining in 2019)," the report said.

When the pandemic first began to impact citizens and businesses, SAP was one of the first enterprise software companies to offer solutions and support across 25 industries to help with supply chain disruption, remote work and maintaining positive customer experiences. To address the challenges companies are facing, SAP and its partners provided resources and solutions to help employees, customers and business operations stay up and running in this rapidly changing environment. As part of its commitment to fighting injustice and advancing racial equality, SAP also launched the Spotlight Black Businesses program. This program is designed to promote small, Black-owned businesses, which have been impacted by the shutdown caused by the pandemic, with social media and advertising support.

"SAP has made solid progress on its internal dimensions of brand leadership in 2020," said Interbrand Chief Executive Officer, NA, Daniel Binns. "Leaning into its purpose, it has continued to demonstrate a commitment to its employees and communities in a year when this has mattered more than ever."

Only 41 brands from the year 2000 ranking remain on the list today.

Visit BacktoBest.com for more information on solutions and resources from SAP and its partners that can help companies move forward from COVID-19.

