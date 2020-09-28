SANY Battery Electric Truck Mixers: When Traditional Concrete Mixing Goes Green

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY unveiled full battery electric version of its truck mixers, which are scheduled to be under the spotlight at bauma CHINA 2020.

The light-weight designed model is equipped with permanent magnet synchronous motors with maximum 350 kW in power output and 2800 N·m in torque, remarkably outperforming diesel-powered vehicle. The high-energy-density LFP batteries supply with sufficient energetic sources to motion and mixing activities of the vehicle, enabling a NEDC-rated driving range of 250 KM. What's more important is our safety design. We partnered with world-leading battery supplier to augment the power source with thermal management technology, anti roll-over structure, and fire-proof protection system.

Other features of the vehicle include self-heating function in low-temperature environment and advanced cooling system in high-temperature condition, so the truck is versatile under a wide scope of work conditions. In addition, Truck Line, an IoT platform dedicated for SANY vehicle, provides with productivity-enhancing functions, such as real-time monitoring, performance analysis, remote diagnosis.

These battery mixer trucks are not just in prototype, rather, have been delivered to and commissioned for our strategic partners in China. The world is going green. SANY's battery-powered solutions are and will be supporting our customers to build up confidence in facing the ever stringent emission regulations.

About SANY Group

Established in 1989, SANY is a global manufacturer of industry-leading construction and mining equipment, port and oil drilling machinery, and renewable wind-energy systems. To date, SANY has built 25 manufacturing bases, 12 sales regions and over 100 offices with more than 400 dealers and 8,000 suppliers worldwide. In China, SANY has established seven industrial parks in Beijing, Changsha, Shanghai, Shenyang, Zhuhai, Kunshan and Urumqi. With global R&D centres and manufacturing bases in the U.S., Germany and India, SANY's products are exported to 150 countries and regions.

