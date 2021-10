SANUWAVE Health To Host Conference Call And Provide Business Update

SUWANEE, GA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products, announced it will hold a conference call on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 9:00 am ET to discuss its recent business activity, provide an update on SEC filings and detail strategic initiatives.

Telephone access to the live call will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-0784

International: 1-201-689-8560

A replay of the call can be accessed through November 5, 2021, at:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Passcode: 13724589

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, Energy First non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions. For more information, please visit www.SANUWAVE.com.

Investor Relations ContactSANUWAVE Health, Inc. Kevin Richardson II Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 978-922-2447 investorrelations@SANUWAVE.com