SANUWAVE Health Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement For Southeast Asia With Leading Taiwanese Medical Device Distributor Kingdom Brother

SUWANEE, GA, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Kingdom Brother to be the exclusive multinational distributor of the company's dermaPACE®, UltraMIST®, and WoundShield® energy-based medical systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The three-year agreement includes annual minimum purchase commitments and a fixed transfer price for the dermaPACE, UltraMIST, and WoundShield Systems.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, the Western Pacific region, which includes the countries covered in the agreement, has the second highest prevalence of diabetes in the world at 11.4%, which provides a major source of wound care patients for SANUWAVE's energy-based medical systems.

Michael Hubert, Vice President of Strategy, Business Development and International Partnerships of SANUWAVE Health, stated, "We are excited to partner with Kingdom Brother, a leader in the distribution of cutting-edge medical technologies in Taiwan and Southeast Asia. I am extremely impressed with the capabilities of Kingdom Brother and the leadership of Andy Lai. As the former Country Manager of Abbott Vascular (Taiwan), Andy possesses superior medical device experience and deep relationships across the region that I believe will significantly advance the adoption of SANUWAVE's ENERGY FIRST platform in Southeast Asia."

Kingdom Brother General Manager Andy Lai added, "We are also quite happy to work with SANUWAVE Health to introduce the revolutionary dermaPACE, UltraMIST and other energy-based medical systems to advance the quality of wound care in the region. We do believe these high-tech products could provide the needed solutions to benefit patients who are struggling with healing issues such as DFU and other advanced wounds. We would like to build up a norm with SANUWAVE for these advanced therapies for the treatment of wounds across the region."

About the dermaPACE® System

The dermaPACE® System is a novel medical system based on shockwave technology, which has been used for nearly 30 years in lithotripsy procedures (destruction of kidney stones) and later in orthopedic treatments. These early lithotripsy and orthopedic devices provided the earliest evidence that there was an effect on wound healing. Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression (PACE®) Technology was developed based on this evidence, and the dermaPACE® System is the first to utilize PACE-specific proprietary protocols for wound treatment. The dermaPACE® System treatment must be administered by a healthcare professional. The dermaPACE® System is FDA cleared for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) and it is the first and only system based on focused electrohydraulic shockwave principle cleared by the FDA for such indication. For international markets, the dermaPACE® System is CE Marked in Europe for advanced wound care indications and in Canada carries a Health Canada Medical Device class II License. The dermaPACE® System is currently licensed or approved for advanced wound care indications in Brazil, Mexico and dozens of countries and regions around the world.

About UltraMIST® System

UltraMIST® System is providing through a fluid mist a low-frequency, non-contact, and pain free ultrasound energy deep inside the wound bed that promotes healing from within. The ultrasound acoustic waves promote healing by reducing inflammation and bacteria in the wound bed, while also increasing the growth of new blood vessels to the area. The UltraMIST® System treatment must be administered by a healthcare professional. This proprietary technology has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the promotion of wound healing through wound cleansing and maintenance debridement combined with ultrasound energy deposited inside the wound that stimulated tissue regeneration. The UltraMIST® System has been used in thousands of patients for more than a decade. For international markets, the UltraMIST® System is CE Marked in Europe.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented noninvasive and biological response activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures. Through its recent acquisition of the UltraMIST® assets, SANUWAVE now combines two highly complementary and market-cleared energy transfer technologies used in the dermaPACE® and UltraMIST® Systems and two human tissue biologic products (Biovance® and Interfyl®), which creates a platform of scale with an end-to-end product offering in the advanced wound care market.

SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate tissue regeneration biological signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement combined with tissue growth which helps restore the body's normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com .

About Kingdom Brother

Established in 1995 and headquartered in New Taipei City, adjacent to the largest private hospital in Taiwan, Kingdom Brother is one of the premier suppliers of the professional medical devices in Taiwan. The company's professional sales and marketing team focuses on relationship building with customers primarily in medical centers and major hospitals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact:

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.Kevin Richardson IIChairman and Chief Executive Officer978-922-2447investorrelations@sanuwave.com