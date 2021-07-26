Santo Blockchain And French Artist Jerome Peschard Release Cutting Edge XR-NFT Series

Santo Blockchain Labs have joined forces with French artist Jerome Peschard to create an XR-NFT art series like nothing the crypto market has seen before

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santo Blockchain Labs, a creative blockchain software development company has joined forces with renowned French pop artist Jerome Peschard, to bring to life a new series of NFTs called XR-NFTs "eXtended Reality Non-Fungible Tokens".

What Are XR-NFTs? XR-NFTs are the most eclectic form of using 3D scanning telemetry, augmented reality, virtual reality, sound, and digital smell technology intertwined with the creativity of Jerome Peschard's digital pop art. The NFT creations use blockchain technology to offer their user a one-of-a-kind sensorial digital asset experience.

Rush of MarsTo honor this new dawn of space travel, where the likes of Sir Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk are disrupting space travel and making it a reality for all humankind to one day travel to space, Jerome Peschard has created a limited-edition series of 50 XR-NFTs and 1 Digital-Physical Asset Based XR-NFT allegory entitled " Rush of Mars".

The "Rush of Mars" allegory will feature a 150X150cm physical original artwork from pop artist Jerome Peschard. Jerome's canvas of choice are rusty steel sheets from building construction sites pieced together to form the masterpiece. The creation has a neon greenish light on the words "Rush of Mars" the neon light will slowly flash 2-3 times, before an electric spark ignites the electrode gas in the neon, to light up the letters. Additionally, viewers will experience a humming sound that atoms make when getting electrically charged inside the vacuum tube.

NFC TagFrom the greenish futuristic hue, with elements of 1950s fast-food signage, to a countdown of a rocket ship, electric futuristic vehicle, 60s style female model and flying saucers, including many hidden elements, gives us a true sense of the allegory of "Rush to Mars".This physical masterpiece asset will have an NFC-Tag that can be scanned by any smartphone to open the XR-NFT, it will show multiple 3D elements, and sounds to bring this masterpiece to life in a digital and blockchain world.

The purpose of the NFC-Tag is to give not only the owner a unique sensorial experience and transfer the asset but to also give anyone that experience when admiring this masterpiece in any museum, gallery, or private showing. The limited-edition series of 50 XR-NFTs, will each have one unique element chosen by Jerome and minted on the blockchain.

Own an XR-NFTWith this unique XR-NFT series, Santo Blockchain has made it possible for art aficionados around the world to purchase artworks from renowned artists like Jerome Peschard. Interested parties can sign up for the presale waiting list through Santo Blockchain.

The limited edition of 50 XR-NFTs are set to be minted in mid-August and will be available to buy with ETH. Anyone interested in the unique creations can stay up to date about the minting details, and future airdrops via the Santo Blockchain social media channels.

The hope is that one day, in the not-so-distant future; not only will humans travel to space, but also take these digital assets along, empowering us to enjoy and to barter in these new frontiers.

