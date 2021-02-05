Santhera Completes Capital Increase For Financing Arrangements

Pratteln, Switzerland, February 5, 2021 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has issued 1,600,000 treasury shares. The number of shares recorded in the commercial register has been increased to 21,029,696 shares.

On February 4, 2021, 1,600,000 shares were issued out of the existing authorized capital as treasury shares. Santhera expects to use these shares for purposes of its financing arrangements. The new shares will be listed as per February 9, 2021.

About Santhera Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com .

Raxone ® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact: public-relations@santhera.com orEva Kalias, Head External CommunicationsPhone: +41 79 875 27 80 eva.kalias@santhera.com

