Santhera Announces First Trading Day Of New Convertible Bonds On SIX Swiss Exchange

Pratteln, Switzerland, May 7 , 2021

Pratteln, Switzerland, May 7 , 2021 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announce s that trading of its CHF 30,270,375 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024 is starting today on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

On May 4, 2021, Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG issued Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024 (the 2021/24 Bonds) in the aggregate principal amount of CHF 30,270,375. The 2021/24 Bonds have been admitted to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The first trading day is today, May 7, 2021. The ticker symbol of the 2021/24 Bonds is SAN21 and ISIN CH0563348744.

As set out in the terms and conditions [1], the conversion period during which a bondholder may exercise the conversion rights for the 2021/24 Bonds has started on May 4, 2021, and ends seven trading days before the maturity date on August 17, 2024 (or, in case of early redemption, ten trading days prior to the date fixed for early redemption).

The terms and conditions [1] are part of the issuance and listing prospectus dated May 4, 2021, which is currently under review by SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd as reviewing body pursuant to article 52 of the Swiss Financial Services Act, and will be published on Santhera's website following its approval.

Related d ocuments[1] Terms and Conditions (subject to approval by SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd): https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/bondsOverview bonds issued by Santhera: https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/bonds

Corporate calendarJune 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone ® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact: public-relations@santhera.com orEva Kalias, Head External CommunicationsPhone: +41 79 875 27 80 eva.kalias@santhera.com

