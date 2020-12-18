Santa Spotted Shredding At Winter Park Resort In Colorado

WINTER PARK, Colo., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just like the rest of us, Santa needs to get outside, reset and recharge before his busiest night of the year. He was recently spotted on the slopes of Winter Park Resort venturing out and tearing through freshly fallen snow. While the reindeer were resting in the warm barn, Winter Park Ski Patrol avalanche dogs, Biskit, Gravy, and Emma, showed Santa around the mountain, taking him down Winter Park's most beloved trails.

You can see Santa's adventures in Winter Park in photos and video found in this link https://assets.alterramtnco.com/c/eihdmbqh. For use of photos or video, please credit Winter Park Resort.

About Winter Park Resort

Located just 67 miles from Denver, Winter Park Resort was voted Colorado's Top Adventure Town, and USA Today's #1 Ski Resort in North America two years in a row. Boasting more than 3,000 acres of world-class terrain, Winter Park is nestled along the Continental Divide and is known for its unspoiled, pure nature and authentic Colorado vibe. Winter Park Resort is owned by Alterra Mountain Company and offers the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. For more information, please visit WinterParkResort.com.

