Santa Rita Elementary School To Receive Funding For New Science Labs And Robotics Program

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The developers of the 3,700-acre Santa Rita Ranch master-planned community near Austin, Texas are pleased to announce that a LHISD proposal for the 2021-2022 Excellence in Education fund will allocate $98,054.02 in donated funds for a new state-of-the-art science lab and a robotics after-school program at Santa Rita Elementary.

"With Santa Rita Elementary, our goal is to help fund excellence in education to inspire all of our students," said Santa Rita Ranch Developer Ed Horne. "That's why we felt it was so important to provide funding for practical learning opportunities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art, and math. We are proud to be part of a district that promotes excellence in education, and we believe these efforts are critical to keeping LHISD an 'A' rated district in Texas."

With the addition of the new lab, students will have the opportunity for direct, hands-on experiences that will provide greater understanding of the Texas science standards. The new science lab will provide activities and resources appropriate for all grade levels from Pre-K to 5th grade and will serve to promote collaboration and exploratory learning. Students will apply and develop Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) skills.

"Research has shown that children who are exposed to STEAM early on develop problem-solving skills and fare better in academics," Horne said. "Teachers who are well-equipped to teach STEAM play an important role in guiding these young learners. That's why the goal of this new Science lab and STEAM lab is to help all our students get quality, early exposure. We want to hook students on the love of science early in their lives and prompt more students to pursue science-based careers—to blaze their own trail."

Part of the 2021-2022 Excellence in Education funding will be allocated to an after-school robotics program. Students will learn to code by designing and building their own robots from LEGO Robotics sets. Both Liberty Hill Junior High and Liberty Hill High School have robotics teams. Adding the new robotics program at the elementary level will build the program district-wide and will give students the experience and background needed to compete in future TCEA Robotics competitions where students collaborate, plan, design, construct, present, and compete to see who has a winning robot.

About Santa Rita RanchNestled in the North Texas Hill Country along the bustling Ronald Reagan Corridor near Austin, Texas, Santa Rita Ranch is an award-winning master-planned community where residents enjoy family time, learn from the land, and have fun along the way. With new homes from a dozen premier builders, there's a dream home waiting at Santa Rita Ranch for every family.

