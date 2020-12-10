Santa Claus Plans Socially Distant Visit To The International Space Station

PHILADELPHIA and NORTH POLE, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Pole has confirmed that Santa's sleigh will perform a ceremonial fly-by of the International Space Station (ISS) on December 24.

PHILADELPHIA and NORTH POLE, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Pole has confirmed that Santa's sleigh will perform a ceremonial fly-by of the International Space Station (ISS) on December 24. The out-of-this world visit will honor the 20th anniversary of continuous life on the ISS, a milestone achieved in November.

Santa trackers will see the ISS orbiting the planet in its precise real-time location on a digital globe built by Cesium

The official NORAD Santa Tracker at NoradSanta.Org enables users to track Santa's journey all day on December 24. New for this year, visitors will be able to see the ISS orbiting the planet in its precise real-time location by zooming out on the 3D Santa Tracker app. Other updates include additions to Santa's traditional garb, including a face mask, and for part of the journey - a space helmet.

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is a United States and Canada bi-national organization that defends North America by tracking objects flying in and around its airspace 24 hours a day using radar, satellites and fighter jets. Each year, it joins corporate partners in taking on a special mission to also track Santa's sleigh. The app shows Santa's position reflected on a highly accurate digital twin of the Earth provided by Cesium , a Philadelphia-based geospatial software company.

"Cesium is rooted in aerospace, so it's especially meaningful to us that our technology will allow millions of people to enjoy this event in real-time from the safety of their homes," said Cesium CEO Patrick Cozzi.

"The ISS is a spectacular example of what humans can accomplish when we work together," said Hannah Pinkos, lead developer of the app. "2020 has been a tough year, but I think this special trip is Santa's way of reminding us to believe in ourselves."

About Cesium -The Platform for 3D Geospatial

Cesium has been providing the 3D geospatial platform that powers the NORAD Tracks Santa app since 2012. Born at aerospace software company AGI, an Ansys Company, Cesium became independent in 2019. Its open platform is used across industries to build applications using 3D location data collected from sensors like satellites and drones. By creating precise digital twins of the Earth with Cesium, users can understand the operations of smart cities, measure piles of soil on construction sites from thousands of miles away, and even track the location of Santa's sleigh in real-time as he travels around the globe. Learn more at https://cesium.com/norad-tracks-santa .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santa-claus-plans-socially-distant-visit-to-the-international-space-station-301190211.html

