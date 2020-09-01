Santa Clara County Selects CSS IMPACT Financial Debt Collections & Ai Digital Consumer Engagement Cloud

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The County of Santa Clara, known as "Silicon Valley," the birthplace of the high technology revolution, selects CSS IMPACT Financial Debt Collections Cloud Ecosystem "HD 2.0 | COLLECTIONS" & "HD 2.0 | Ai" (Digital Consumer Engagement Artificial Intelligence Suite) as their "NextGen" Tax Information Collections Platform. CSS, Inc. is a leading provider of Next-Gen Debt Collections Ecosystems with a focus on "Ai" (Artificial Intelligence) machine learning Digital Collections. The HD 2.0 | Ai system, a "Digital First" collections & debtor engagement platform allows agencies to deploy agent-less servicing functions to negotiate, settle, make payment arrangements, receive payments & answer common questions passively & positively without changing the debtor behavior by using common IoT channels of communications, such as Google Assistant, Google Ai Voice (phone), Text, Chat, Online portals, as well as legacy channels such as Dialers, Click-to-dial mobile contacts, Text Messaging, IVRs, & emails.

Cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and now the County of Santa Clara, are leveraging CSS's Digital First Financial Ecosystem Collections & AI (Artificial Intelligence) self-servicing Cloud platforms to deliver centralized debt management and collection automation processes with along with a frictionless Digital Consumer Engagement experience efficiently streamlining and maximizing the County's workforce resources, enabling them to focus on increasing revenue management strategies & delivering an even greater customer service.

The County of Santa Clara, better known as the Silicon Valley, is a major hub for world renowned technology companies. As such, it is not surprising that the County is a leader in innovation and digital transformation, continuously adopting cutting-edge digital tools to deliver operational service excellence to its citizens.

The County's vision is to revolutionize modern governance by enabling smart, mobile, transparent, and engaging public services by the adoption of cloud technologies with smart AI-enabled services to drive increased constituent participation while building trust with its citizens.

This vision is defined in its Technology Services and Solutions ("TSS") strategic plan mission statement: "Transforming the County services through collaboration, technology innovation, and operational excellence." The County's selection of CSS IMPACT HD 2.0 | Collections Ecosystem as its platform of choice aligns with this vision of delivering services leveraging the latest digital technology to improve productivity and quality of service while enhancing citizen experience and engagement.

"The County of Santa Clara's selection of CSS, Inc. on June 30, 2020, provides the opportunity to improve upon our collection processes, and customer service delivery to the community. We look forward to implementing CSS IMPACT Ecosystems as the new revenue recovery solution for the County," said Margaret Olaiya, Director of the Tax and Collections Department for Santa Clara County.

"All of us here at CSS are truly honored to have been selected by the County of Santa Clara for this implementation. The deployment of our 'NextGen' HD 2.0 | Collections Ecosystem will now allow the county to consolidate and centralize disparate legacy systems into a a single cloud, empower its users to deploy streamlined automated processes and make services much more efficient, effective, and transparent, all while providing a rich digital customer service experience to better serve its citizens. We are very excited about this partnership and we look forward to a long-term relationship with the County," said Sergio Seplovich, Executive Projects Director at CSS.

About the County of Santa Clara

The County of Santa Clara is located at the southern end of the San Francisco Bay and encompasses 1,312 square miles.

World-known as "the Silicon Valley," the County of Santa Clara is a major employment hub in the technology sector providing more than a quarter of all jobs in the Bay Area with one of the highest median family incomes in the country. Home to a population of nearly 2 million from a wide diversity of cultures, backgrounds, and talents, the County continues to attract people from all over the world.

Santa Clara is the home to three major universities, Standford, Santa Clara and San Jose State as well as to many of the most innovative technology companies in the world such as Intel, Google, Sun Microsystems, Hitachi, SAP, Agilent, IBM, Apple and Cisco.

About CSS, Inc.

CSS is a leading provider of end-to-end cloud Financial Ecosystem platforms & Contact Center solutions with a focus on "Ai" (Artificial Intelligence) machine learning Digital Consumer Engagement for enterprises that generate & manage mass receivables, payments, recoveries & revenues. By delivering cognitive cloud Financial Ecosystems technology, CSS helps municipalities and enterprises improve and automate all their daily financial processes, consumer engagement & business process. For more information, download our brochure at http://brochure.cssimpact.com or visit us http://www.cssimpact.com or call 877.277.4621.

