Santa Clara Aquamaids Announces Their Summer Lesson Series

The 2-Week Series with Four Total Training Days Includes Stroke Instruction, Working on Core Strength and Learning a Novice Artistic Swimming Team Routine

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Santa Clara Aquamaids are pleased to announce the launch of their summer lesson series. The program is available through August, 2021.

To learn more about the summer lesson series as well as the other lessons that are available at Santa Clara Aquamaids, please visit https://aquamaids.org/start-synchro/lessons/ .

As a spokesperson for Santa Clara Aquamaids noted, the summer lesson series will last for two consecutive weeks and will include two 45-minute training days per week. Swimmers may sign up for classes on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays; the series will take place at Gunderson High School in San Jose.

"Each training day consists of flexibility, core strength, stroke instruction and novice artistic swimming skills on land and in the water," the spokesperson noted, adding that participants will also be instructed on a novice artistic swimming team routine.

In addition to the summer lesson series, Santa Clara Aquamaids also offers two types of lessons: Aquatic Proficiency Lessons and Artistic Swimming Lessons.

"Our Aquatic Proficiency Lessons are designed based on the needs of the individual. If you are interested in improving any or all of the four basic swimming strokes and/or interested in learning the various components of propulsion such as eggbeater and sculling, these lessons are for you," the spokesperson noted, adding that the lessons also include an introduction to artistic swimming skills.

The year round Artistic Swimming Lessons at Santa Clara Aquamaids feature a well-balanced combination of the key components of artistic swimming: flexibility, core strength, basic swimming and artistic swimming beginner skills.

Santa Clara Aquamaids is proud to offer programs for athletes of various ages and skill levels. They have highly committed swimmers and families in their award winning competitive program, as well as a Novice/Intermediate program designed for those who love synchro and all of its benefits yet prefer less commitment.

About Santa Clara Aquamaids:

Santa Clara Aquamaids have been producing world-class synchronized swimmers and Olympic athletes since 1964. Santa Clara Aquamaids is proud to have contributed to the development of synchronized swimming worldwide. They offer lessons year round as well as private and semi-private lessons. For more information, please visit https://aquamaids.org/.

Santa Clara Aquamaids

1600 Martin Ave. Santa Clara, CA 95050(408) 727-8496

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santa-clara-aquamaids-announces-their-summer-lesson-series-301324533.html

SOURCE Santa Clara Aquamaids