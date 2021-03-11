SANS Technology Institute Announces Inaugural Winners Of Assante Scholar Awards

BETHESDA, Md., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SANS Technology Institute ( SANS.edu), the nation's premiere college for cybersecurity, has announced the first three winners of the Assante Scholar Award. This award is given to outstanding students in the field of industrial control systems and is named in honor of the late Mike Assante, a pioneer the ICS security field. The awards were presented by SANS Technology Institute president Alan Paller in a virtual ceremony during the SANS ICS Security Summit.

The 2021 winners of the Assante Scholar Awards are Kristy Cappelli of Washington, DC, Craig Raslawski of Georgia, and Rhianna Zuby of Ohio, all of whom completed the SANS Technology Institute's undergraduate certificate program in Applied Cybersecurity and displayed academic excellence in an industrial control system security course (ICS/SCADA Security Essentials) originally developed by Assante.

At the presentation of the awards, Alan Paller recalled Mike Assante advising him that the only defense against hostile nations seeking to attack our power systems would be extraordinary practitioners who not only have a deep understanding of cybersecurity, but are completely knowledgeable of the technical environment - the network, systems, and applications - they are defending.

"These three award winners are exceptional students who are tenacious, curious and quick learners," said Alan Paller. "They also have personalities that anyone would want to hire. If Mike were looking at me now and asking, 'Did you find those extraordinary practitioners?' I'd say that we did."

About Mike Assante Mike Assante was the founder of the Industrial Control Systems Security (ICS) curriculum, ICS and SCADA Lead, and Director of Industrials and Infrastructure at the SANS Institute. A pioneer in the field of industrial control system cybersecurity, Mike made a long list of remarkable contributions to the advancement of critical infrastructure system design, threat intelligence, detection, mitigation, and incident response capabilities within the ICS community. Mr. Assante passed away in 2019, and in recognition of his legacy, the SANS Technology Institute established the Assante Scholar Award, which is eligible to undergraduate and graduate students.

