Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business

Adds Rezurock™ (belumosudil) an FDA-approved, first-in-class treatment for adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy

PARIS and NEW YORK - September 8 , 2021 - Sanofi has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and markets transformative therapies for disease areas of significant unmet medical needs. The acquisition supports Sanofi's strategy to continue to grow its General Medicines core assets and will immediately add Rezurock™(belumosudil) to its transplant portfolio. Rezurock is a recently FDA-approved, first-in-class treatment for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) for adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older who have failed at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

Shareholders of Kadmon common stock will receive $9.50 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion (on a fully diluted basis). The Sanofi and Kadmon Boards of Directors unanimously approved the transaction.

"We are transforming and simplifying our General Medicines business and have shifted our focus on differentiated core assets in key markets," said Olivier Charmeil, Executive Vice President General Medicines . " We are thrilled to add Kadmon's Rezurock to our well-established transplant portfolio. Our existing scale, expertise, and relationships in transplant create an ideal platform to achieve the full potential of Rezurock, which will address the significant unmet medical needs of patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease around the world."

"We are excited that Sanofi has acknowledged the value of R ezurock and the deep potential of our pipeline," said Harlan Waksal, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Kadmon. "By leveraging Sanofi's global resources and long-standing expertise in developing and commercializing innovative medicines, R ezurock is now well positioned for global accessibility, faster. I want to thank the entire Kadmon team, including management and the Board of Directors, and the Sanofi organization, for their ongoing commitment to patients and their caregivers."

Sanofi's transplant business mainly consists of Thymoglobulin ® (anti-thymocyte globulin), a polyclonal, anti-human thymocyte antibody preparation that acts as a broad immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent and Mozobil ® (plerixafor), a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer. Both products are among General Medicines core assets and are currently registered and marketed in more than 65 countries.

In July 2021, the FDA approved Rezurock for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with cGVHD after the failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. Rezurock was launched in August in the United States. It is the first and only approved small molecule therapy that inhibits the Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), a signaling pathway that modulates inflammatory response and fibrotic processes. Sanofi will work closely with regulatory authorities across different geographies to ensure that patients suffering from cGVHD can benefit from belumosudil treatment as early as possible. Kadmon is also developing Rezurock for the treatment of diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, with an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial currently ongoing.

Kadmon's pipeline includes drug candidates for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies.

The transaction is expected to be modestly dilutive to Sanofi's EPS in 2022.

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the merger agreement, holders of Kadmon's common stock will receive $9.50 per share in an all-cash transaction, reflecting a total equity value of Kadmon of approximately $1.9 billion. The offer price represents a premium of 79% over the closing price on September 7, 2021 and a premium of approximately 113% over the 60 trading days volume weighted average price.

The consummation of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Kadmon voting stock, the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, and other customary conditions. Following the successful completion of the merger, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanofi will merge with Kadmon and the outstanding Kadmon shares will receive $9.50 per share in cash. Sanofi plans to fund the transaction with available cash resources. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, Sanofi expects to complete the acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is acting as legal counsel to Sanofi. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Moelis & Company LLC are acting as exclusive financial advisors to Kadmon in the transaction, while DLA Piper LLP (US) is acting as legal counsel.

About Kadmon

Kadmon is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. Rezurock™ (belumosudil), an oral, once-daily tablet, is approved in the United States for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. Kadmon's pipeline includes product candidates for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. For more information, please visit www.kadmon.com.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

