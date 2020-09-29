Sanna Sleep Is Awarded "Best Product"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanna Brands ™ ( www.sannasleep.com), announced that Sanna Sleep ™ - its innovative cannabinoid and terpene-based sleep product, was awarded 1 st Place at WeedCon West. The product was judged by over a dozen industry professionals, consumers, and product buyers. Over 130 products were evaluated at the event.

Sanna Sleep was developed by a molecular biologist and is doctor endorsed to help people ease into a deep and restful sleep, and wake up feeling refreshed and energized. The unique formulation in Sanna Sleep includes a customized ratio of isolated cannabinoids and a proprietary blend of select terpenes that promote deep sleep without any of the unwanted side-effects that are typical with other sleeping products.

"We are proud to have been awarded Best Product in this prestigious competition," said Jonathan Miller, CEO of Sanna Brands. "Our goal is to be recognized around the world as the premier cannabinoid-based sleep product."

To that end, Miller announced the company's plans to introduce the product in Canada and the United Kingdom later this year. Additionally, the company is finalizing manufacturing agreements to bring Sanna Sleep to Oregon, Florida, and several other states.

Sanna Sleep works because of the unique way it interacts with the endocannabinoid system. The all-natural, plant-based formula in Sanna Sleep precisely targets CB1 and CB2 receptors, quickly triggering pleasant feelings of relaxation and sleepiness, while wearing off completely by the morning.

The formula in Sanna Sleep contains a slight amount of THC, one of the active ingredients in cannabis. Accordingly, the product is currently only for sale in licensed dispensaries.

Importantly, Sanna Sleep was developed with pure, isolated cannabinoids, so that the formula is consistent in every gelcap. Moreover, Sanna Sleep is perfectly balanced with a precise low-dose blend of ingredients so that a user will never feel any psychoactive effects or "get high."

For people who have difficulty falling or staying asleep, or anyone who just wants a good night's sleep, Sanna Sleep is perfect - it's strong enough to be effective, but gentle enough to be used as often as desired.

For more information on Sanna Sleep, or to find the nearest retailer, visit: SannaSleep.com

CONNECT:

Facebook: sanna.sleep

Instagram: sanna.sleep

Media:

Email: hello@inov8.us

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanna-sleep-is-awarded-best-product-301140234.html

SOURCE Sanna Sleep