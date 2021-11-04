Sanitary Pumps And Valves Market With COVID-19 Impact By Pump Type, Pump Priming Type, Pump Power Source, End-user And Geography - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Pump Type (Centrifugal Pumps and Positive Displacement Pumps), Pump Priming Type, Pump Power Source (Electric and Air), End User, and Geography - Global...

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Pump Type (Centrifugal Pumps and Positive Displacement Pumps), Pump Priming Type, Pump Power Source (Electric and Air), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sanitary pumps market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2026.

Centrifugal pumps are expected to hold the largest share of the sanitary pumps and valves market throughout the forecast period.

Centrifugal pumps are the oldest and simplest sanitary pumps developed on the principle of centrifugal force technology. Their inexpensive manufacturing and simple, durable functioning make them the most widely adopted type of sanitary pumps in the market. There are numerous advantages of centrifugal pumps, which include their excellent capability to transfer low-viscosity fluids, easily adjustable flow rate, low cost, simple design easy to maintain, steady output, compatibility with fluids containing suspended particulates or small solids, and availability in numerous designs capable of a wide range of flow and pressure outputs. Owing to these properties, the market share of centrifugal pumps is currently dominating the sanitary pumps market and can be seen increasing extensively during the forecast period.

Self-priming sanitary pumps are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the sanitary pumps and valves market.

The non-self-priming sanitary pumps dominate the sanitary pumps and valves market and are expected to continue their dominance during the forecast period. This is primarily because the majority of the sanitary pumps available in the market are designed to be non-self-priming, while a few of them are designed to be self-priming. Centrifugal pumps, the most widely used pumps across sanitary applications, always need to be primed before initiating their operations. Owing to the numerous benefits that self-priming pumps offer such as handling a variety of fluids as well as solids with very high efficiency without any damage to the pump system, the demand for self-priming pumps can be seen increasing across the market. However, non-self-priming pumps being the oldest and compact due to no additional priming components added to the system, still make them the largest shareholders in the market.

Sanitary Pumps and Valves market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This exceptional growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for sanitary equipment in end-use industries such as dairy, processed food, pharmaceuticals, and beverages in major countries such as China, Japan, and India. The sanitary pumps and valves market in APAC for the dairy industry is growing at a significant rate owing to high dairy production in these countries, and a similar trend is likely to continue in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing population in emerging economies, rising per capita income, growing industrialization, and rapid urbanization are a few additional factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 Realistic Scenario3.2 Pessimistic Scenario3.3 Optimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market4.2 Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market, by Pump Type4.3 Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market, by Pump Power Source4.4 Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market, by Pump Priming Type4.5 Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market, by End-user4.6 Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market, by Region

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations for Maintaining Optimal Hygiene Level5.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness Regarding Maintaining Hygiene in Process Industries5.2.1.3 Rising Focus of Manufacturers Toward Plant Automation5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Variations in Raw Material Prices5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on R&D for Sanitary Pumps and Valves is Expected to Generate More Demand from End-users5.2.3.2 Utilization of IIoT and Industry 4.0 in Industrial Plants Expected to Boost Demand for Sanitary Valves and Pumps in Coming Years5.2.3.3 Rising Focus of Industry Players on Offering Improved Customer Services5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Increased Competition from Gray Market Players and Unorganized Sector5.2.4.2 Failures or Malfunctioning Could Lead to Unplanned Machine Downtime5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers5.3.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers5.3.3 Distributors5.3.4 End-Use Industries5.4 Ecosystem5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business5.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis5.7 Case Studies5.7.1 Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft Provides Valves to G. Schneider & Sohn5.7.2 Inoxpa S.A.U. Provides New Processing Equipment and Valve Manifolds to Calidad Pascual S.A.5.7.3 Bear Republic Brewery Used Gea Hilge Hygia Pumps to Focus on Efficiency and Stay Competitive in Mature Market5.7.4 Large Sweets Manufacturer Used Slh Twin Screw Pump by Itt Bornemann to Solve Its Wear Issue5.8 Technology Trends5.8.1 Predictive Maintenance5.8.2 Iiot5.8.3 Twin Screw Pump Technology5.8.4 Smart Valve Positioners5.9 Pricing Analysis5.10 Trade Analysis5.10.1 Trade Analysis for Valves5.10.2 Trade Analysis for Pumps5.11 Patent Analysis5.11.1 List of Major Patents5.12 Regulatory Landscape

6 Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market, by Valve Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Single-Seat Valves6.2.1 Increasing Use of Single-Seat Valves for Small Flow Rates6.3 Double-Seat Valves6.3.1 Rising Adoption of Double-Seat Valves for Hygiene Requirements of Industrial Processes6.4 Butterfly Valves6.4.1 Increasing Use of Low-Cost Alternative Valves in Process Industries Drives Demand for Butterfly Valves6.5 Diaphragm Valves6.5.1 Rising Adoption of Diaphragm Valves in Pharmaceuticals Industry Drives Their Demand6.6 Control Valves6.6.1 Control Valves are Expected to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period6.7 Others

7 Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market, by Pump Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Centrifugal Pumps7.2.1 Centrifugal Pumps are Easy to Maintain and Have Numerous Other Advantages Hence, They are Best Choice for Low Viscous Fluids7.3 Positive Dispalcement Pumps7.3.1 Diaphragm Pumps7.3.1.1 Diaphragm Pumps are Most Widely Adopted Positive Displacement Pumps Based on Their Air-Powered Operations Known for Their Safe Design and High Efficiency7.3.2 Twin Screw Pumps7.3.2.1 Twin Screw Pumps are Latest Type of Positive Displacement Pumps Widely Adopted due to Their Versatility, Flexibility, and Ability to Run Dry7.3.3 Peristaltic Pumps7.3.3.1 These Pumps are Good Option for Gentle Transfer of Sterile, Shear-Sensitive Fluid and Thick Slurries Available for Single-Use as Well as Multi-Use7.3.4 Rotary Lobe Pumps7.3.4.1 Rotary Lobe Pumps are Positive Displacement Pumps Known for Accurate, Consistent Output with Great Cip/Sip Characteristics7.3.5 Progressive Cavity Pumps7.3.5.1 Progressive Cavity Pumps are Best Positive Displacement Pumps Suitable for Dosing Applications Owing to High Accuracy Required in Hygienic Environment7.3.6 Eccentric Disc Pumps7.3.6.1 Eccentric Disc Pumps with Unique Pumping Design Can Gently and Effectively Handle Low as Well as High Viscous Fluids7.4 Others

8 Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market, by Material Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Stainless Steel8.2.1 Surging Demand for Stainless Steel Pumps During Forecast Period8.3 Bronze8.3.1 Increasing Usage of High Corrosion-Resistant and Low Wear Bronze Pumps in Process Industries8.4 Copper8.4.1 Growing Demand for Copper Pumps with Unique Antimicrobial Properties in Sanitary Drinking Water Industry

9 Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market, by Hygiene Class9.1 Introduction9.2 Standard9.3 Aseptic9.4 Ultraclean

10 Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market, by Pump Power Source10.1 Introduction10.2 Electric10.2.1 Electric-Powered Sanitary Pumps to Continue to Hold Larger Size of Global Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market During Forecast Period10.3 Air10.3.1 Increasing Demand for Robust and Reliable Air-Powered Sanitary Pumps Across End-Use Industries

11 Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market, by Pump Priming Type11.1 Introduction11.2 Self-Priming Pumps11.2.1 Increasing Demand for Highly Efficient Self-Priming Pumps That Can Handle Variety of Fluids in Process Industries11.3 Non-Self-Priming Pumps11.3.1 Necessity to Prime Pumps Before Every Use is Restraining Demand for Non-Self-Priming Pumps

12 Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market, by End-User Industry12.1 Introduction12.2 Processed Food12.2.1 Processed Food Industry to Hold Largest Share of Global Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market in 202112.2.2 Impact of COVID-1912.3 Dairy12.3.1 Increasing Demand for Dairy Products Drives Demand for Sanitary Pumps and Valves12.3.2 Impact of COVID-1912.4 Nonalcoholic Beverages12.4.1 Demand for High Level of Safety and Hygiene Leads to Adoption of Hygienic Equipment in Nonalcoholic Beverages Industry12.4.2 Impact of COVID-1912.5 Alcoholic Beverages12.5.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Hygiene in Alcoholic Beverages Industry Boosts Adoption of Sanitary Pumps and Valves12.5.2 Impact of COVID-1912.6 Pharmaceuticals12.6.1 Critical Quality and Safety Standards in Pharmaceuticals Industry are Driving Adoption of Sanitary Pumps and Valves12.6.2 Impact of COVID-1912.7 Others12.7.1 Impact of COVID-19

13 Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market, Geographic Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Introduction14.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win14.2.1 Overview of Strategies Deployed by Key Players in Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market14.3 Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players14.4 Market Share Analysis14.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant, 202014.5.1 Star14.5.2 Emerging Leader14.5.3 Pervasive14.5.4 Participant14.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 202014.6.1 Progressive Company14.6.2 Responsive Company14.6.3 Dynamic Company14.6.4 Starting Block14.6.5 Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market: Company Footprint14.7 Competitive Situations and Trends14.7.1 Product Launches14.7.2 Deals

15 Company Profiles15.1 Key Players15.1.1 Alfa Laval15.1.2 Fristam Pumpen Kg (GmbH & Company)15.1.3 Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft15.1.4 Spx Flow, Inc.15.1.5 Psg15.1.6 Itt Inc.15.1.7 Adamant Valves15.1.8 Ampco Pumps Company15.1.9 Donjoy Technology Co. Ltd. 15.1.10 Evoguard GmbH 15.1.11 Inoxpa S.A.U. 15.1.12 Q-Pumps 15.1.13 Verder.Com 15.1.14 Viking Pump 15.1.15 Xylem15.2 Other Players15.2.1 Csf Inox S.P.A.15.2.2 Dixon Valve & Coupling Company, LLC.15.2.3 Flowserve Corporation15.2.4 Flux Gerate15.2.5 Graco Inc.15.2.6 Joneng Valves Co. Ltd.15.2.7 Ksb Se & Co. KGaA15.2.8 Lewa GmbH15.2.9 Spirax Sarco Limited 15.2.10 Tapflo

16 Adjacent & Related Markets

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xqglnn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanitary-pumps-and-valves-market-with-covid-19-impact-by-pump-type-pump-priming-type-pump-power-source-end-user-and-geography---global-forecast-to-2026-301416781.html

SOURCE Research and Markets