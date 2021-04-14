Sanguina Announces Collaboration With AstraZeneca On Smartphone Application Study For Hemoglobin Management In Patients With Anemia Of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

AnemoCheck Mobile is the first app of its kind to offer patients a remote screening option for anemia, without the need for a blood test

ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research-based health platform company, Sanguina, today announced a collaboration with AstraZeneca on a study to develop a custom version of AnemoCheck Mobile, a smartphone application that provides noninvasive and equipment-free hemoglobin (Hgb) levels for patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Patients with anemia of CKD often have treatment schedules which are dictated by Hgb level measurements, and historically, tests for anemia require the use of specialized equipment and blood draws in laboratories. Sanguina's AnemoCheck Mobile is the first smartphone application and web platform to estimate Hgb levels using a snapshot of a fingernail, applying an algorithm based on the pallor of a patient's nailbed without the need to draw blood. The AnemoCheck Mobile app has the potential to be personalized to allow anemia of CKD patients to manage their measurements at home or in a remote setting.

The study, in collaboration with AstraZeneca and NephroNet, will gauge accuracy and reproducibility of data to inform the practicality of the new custom tool for CKD patients. The study will aim to train the AnemoCheck algorithm with complete blood count (CBC) Hgb level measurements and the app's analysis of images of fingernails. After training, the study will test the custom algorithms in patients by comparing app results against CBC Hgb levels. As people of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian or Pacific Islander descent are at an increased risk of developing CKD, the AnemoCheck Mobile algorithm is currently being tested in an ethnically diverse cohort of anemia of CKD patients.

"This partnership will allow us to further test and demonstrate the unique capabilities of AnemoCheck Mobile so that we can empower patients with innovative solutions to help manage their health," said Sanguina CEO and Founder, Erika Tyburski. "As someone who has experienced anemia, I know personally the impact it has on quality of life and peace of mind. I look forward to helping improve other patients' lives for the better."

"This collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to helping revolutionize kidney care through innovative approaches for the millions of patients living with CKD," said Tarek Rabah, Vice President, AstraZeneca U.S. Renal-Cardio. "In these times, when patients with chronic illness are faced with more challenges than ever, AnemoCheck offers a personalized solution and increased access for patients."

Anemia of CKD is a potentially serious medical condition in which patients have insufficient red blood cells (RBCs) and low levels of Hgb, a protein in RBCs that carries oxygen to cells throughout the body. An estimated six million people in the U.S. have anemia of CKD*, and the condition is associated with increased risk of hospitalization, cardiovascular complications and death.

Results from the AnemoCheck study are anticipated in Q3 2021.

* Approximately 39 million people had CKD in the US in 2017. Given that the prevalence of anemia in US adults with CKD was found to be 15.4% based on 2007-2010 NHANES data, it is estimated that ~6 million adults with CKD have anemia in the US.

Sanguina Sanguina is a wellness and diagnostic company that exists to empower people to learn about and act on their health through accessible science and technology. Its first product, AnemoCheck Mobile, is the first ever mobile app designed for instant, non-invasive hemoglobin level estimation and tracking to promote a healthy lifestyle. Sanguina is actively working with partners to develop and evaluate clinical versions of the app, and expect several other product releases this year. Sanguina's team consists of our investment partners, The Seed Lab and XRC Labs, creators, designers, developers, researchers, scientists, clinicians, and engineers, and our founders who all have personal connections to anemia.

