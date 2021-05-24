Sangamo Therapeutics Appoints Prathyusha Duraibabu, CPA, MBA, To Chief Financial Officer

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today the appointment of Prathyusha Duraibabu, CPA, MBA as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2021. Ms. Duraibabu will lead all financial activities and report to the Chief Executive Officer.

"Prathyusha has served as our Principal Accounting Officer for nearly two years and has contributed significantly to Sangamo with her wealth of experience and proven track record in optimizing financial strategy and operations, driving organizational change, and building diverse teams," said Sandy Macrae, Chief Executive Officer of Sangamo. "I look forward to Prathyusha's leadership and savvy which will bolster our growing genomic medicine company."

Ms. Duraibabu joined Sangamo in March 2019 with over 20 years of experience and has built out the financial planning and analysis, controllership, audit, procurement, and compliance teams and functions. She orchestrated a $140 million follow on offering and contributed to successful collaboration agreements with Biogen and Novartis, raising an additional $425 million. She has also spearheaded several successful business process initiatives and system implementations to drive operational efficiencies. Prior to joining Sangamo, Ms. Duraibabu served as the Corporate Controller at Pacific Biosciences. She received her Master of Business Administration from San Jose State University, her Bachelors of Accounting from Oxford Brookes University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

