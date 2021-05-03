Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will be participating in fireside chats at the following investor conferences: BofA Securities 2021 Health Care ConferenceDate: Thursday, May 13 th at...

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will be participating in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

BofA Securities 2021 Health Care ConferenceDate: Thursday, May 13 th at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time

2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare ConferenceDate: Tuesday, May 18 th at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time

For presentations that are webcast live, an access link will be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentations will also be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website after the event.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using gene therapy, cell therapy, and genome engineering. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

