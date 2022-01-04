Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation At H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will provide a corporate presentation at the H.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will provide a corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference on Monday, January 10 th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The virtual session may be accessed on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentation will also be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website after the event.

