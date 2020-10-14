SandRidge Permian Trust Confirms Receipt Of Unsolicited Exchange Offer And Separate Sale Of Assets By Sponsor

SANDRIDGE PERMIAN TRUST (OTC Pink: PERS) today confirmed that it has received notice that SRPT Acquisition, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of PEDEVCO Corp. ("PEDEVCO"), has commenced an unsolicited offer to exchange each outstanding unit of beneficial interest of the Trust for 4/10ths of one share of PEDEVCO common stock.

On or before October 27, 2020, the Trust will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 to advise unitholders as to whether The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee of the Trust (the "Trustee"), recommends acceptance or rejection of the exchange offer, expresses no opinion and remains neutral to the exchange offer, or is unable to take a position with respect to the exchange offer, and the reasons for that position or inability to take a position.

The Trustee requests that unitholders defer making a determination whether to accept or reject the exchange offer until unitholders have been advised of the Trustee's position with respect to the exchange offer.

Separately, on October 13, 2020, Avalon Energy, LLC ("Avalon"), the sponsor of the Trust, notified the Trustee that Avalon has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Montare Resources I, LLC ("Montare") for the sale of certain wells and leasehold interests (the "Assets") in which the Trust owns royalty interests. As permitted under the Amended and Restated Trust Agreement governing the Trust, the Assets have been sold to Montare unburdened by the Trust's royalty interests, and the Trust will receive approximately $4.9 million for the royalty interests to be released by the Trustee in connection with the sale of the Assets. According to Avalon, based on a valuation provided by an independent petroleum engineering firm, the fair value of the royalty interests to be released represents approximately 31.8% of the total fair value of the royalty interests owned by the Trust immediately prior to the sale.

