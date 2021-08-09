SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Operational And Financial Results Release Date And Conference Call Information

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (SD) - Get Report today announced plans to release second quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. In conjunction with this release, the Company also plans to provide an updated investor presentation. This presentation will be made available on the Company's website at http://investors.sandridgeenergy.com/Investor-Relations/.

SandRidge will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to review second quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights as well as the updated investor presentation. The conference call can be accessed by registering online in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6089037 at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and entering their passcode and ID, upon which they will enter the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Company's website, www.sandridgeenergy.com, under Investor Relations/Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) - Get Report is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

Investor Relations SandRidge Energy, Inc. 1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500 Oklahoma City, OK 73104 investors@sandridgeenergy.com

