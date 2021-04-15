Sandra Lamartine Joins The AZEK Company As Senior Vice President And Chief Human Resources Officer

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the "Company"), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living and building products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®,...

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) ("AZEK" or the "Company"), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living and building products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, has named Sandra Lamartine as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

"It was clear from my first interaction with the company that AZEK is committed to being a best-in-class employer," Lamartine said. "In 2021, good companies have a responsibility to all stakeholders, and especially their employees. I believe a company should state its values and then embody them. From the top, AZEK's focus on environmental sustainability, community service, innovation and diversity and inclusion creates a workplace that empowers staff to do the right thing - and that's the sort of company I want to help build."

Lamartine brings to AZEK more than two decades of experience in organizational design, leadership development and talent management, spanning a number of industries, including building products, professional services, telecommunications, and nutrition/dairy. Most recently, Lamartine served as Chief People Officer for Glanbia Nutritionals under Glanbia, Inc. While there, she built a strategic human resources function that championed talent management processes and people programs that shaped the organization's culture and values. Previously, as the top HR executive at James Hardie Building Products, she oversaw initiatives that created a significant reduction in employee turnover, as well as the creation of award-winning development and onboarding programs.

Lamartine succeeds Dennis Kitchen who recently announced his intent to retire later this year. Kitchen, who was instrumental in navigating the company towards its initial public offering (IPO), will remain engaged with AZEK, serving as HR Advisor and supporting the transition.

"Sandra is the right leader to help us continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture at AZEK," AZEK CEO Jesse Singh said. "She understands the building products industry, has deep skills in organizational development, and leads with her values. We are excited to welcome her to AZEK. We also thank Dennis for his significant contributions to AZEK, and wish him the best as he retires later this year."

"I look forward to building on the foundational work of Dennis, Jesse and the executive team," Lamartine added, "and supporting and enhancing a best-in-business workplace for all AZEK employees and the communities we serve."

