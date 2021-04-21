Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy Commences Video Challenge

PHOENIX, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2 nd annual O'Connor Civics Challenge, an online civics video competition with a chance to earn Apple products, is now open to all students entering 6th through 9th grade in fall 2021. Participants are challenged to choose one civics topic from a list of options. A brief tutorial video provides instruction to create a video up to three minutes in length. Finalists in each grade will be awarded Apple products, including a Macbook Pro for First Place winners in each grade. Video entries may be submitted from May 15 through July 15, 2021.

The #OConnorCivicsChallenge encourages students to learn about civics topics that cover all branches of the government as well as their rights and responsibilities as citizens, then produce a short video on their chosen topic. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Justice O'Connor's historic appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, a new category has been added this year. The six video categories include: Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, Checks & Balances, Legislative Branch, Executive Branch, Judicial Branch, and Citizenship: Rights & Responsibilities. The O'Connor Civics Challenge is part of the multigenerational educational programs of the Institute and its "Civics for Life" focus of lifelong learning for all ages.

Learn more or register to enter at www.OConnorInstitute.org.

Founded by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the O'Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civil discourse, civic engagement and civics education. www.OConnorInstitute.org

