Sandler Law Group's Process Improvement Liaison, De Ann Rogers, Receives HousingWire 2021 Insiders Award

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HousingWire announced its 2021 Insiders Award winners, including De Ann Rogers, Process Improvement Liaison at Sandler Law Group (SLG). "The winners of our Insiders award are an incredible group of doers that we're proud to recognize for their essential contributions to their companies and the larger mortgage and real estate ecosystem," HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "Everyone on this year's list is a crucial part of their company's success and we're honored to give them the spotlight."

"De Ann is definitely one of Sandler Law Group's doers. She consistently delivers results. With her successful track record, we trust in De Ann's ability to take on the most challenging assignments," says Ken Mezger, Director of Operations, Sandler Law Group. "Her roll-up-your-sleeves and conquer-the-details approach gets the job done in a timely and careful manner that immediately builds trust with our lender clients."

De Ann Rogers has more than three decades of experience in the residential mortgage business, including closing, loan processing and post closing. De Ann's primary role is implementing new clients as well as applying process improvement strategies both internally and with clients to optimize efficiency and accuracy. She trains closers and builds teams to meet outsourcing needs of clients while working closely with both lender clients and internal management to think outside the box to define new solutions, roles and positions to address client and staff needs.

"I am humbled by this recognition. Being nominated, much less selected, as a recipient of such a prestigious accolade from among such a talented pool of professionals is beyond special," says De Ann Rogers, Process Improvement Liaison at Sandler Law Group. "I've been most fortunate to find an organization that cultivates an open door policy, encourages its employees to be contributors, and celebrates its employees on a regular basis. I have an abundance of gratitude for Sandler Law Group for affording me the opportunity to mentor and support future generations of mortgage industry professionals."

"De Ann is an integral member of the Sandler Law Group team. She imparts her impressive knowledge of the mortgage business to everyone she works with, continually demonstrating her drive and excellence," says Andy Sandler, Chairman of Sandler Law Group. "Industry recognitions celebrating the behind the scenes efforts of those who work so diligently to produce results on a daily basis are very important. We are so proud of De Ann and thank her for all she does to lead the way in delivering exceptional service to our valued clients."

About Sandler Law Group Based in Dallas, Sandler Law Group delivers legal and support services in residential mortgage lending transactions. From residential mortgage legal review and advice to rigorous compliance analysis, Sandler Law Group ensures that the residential mortgage loan closing process goes as smoothly as possible. The firm also has a dedicated team of experts to assist private banking clients with high-speed loan document preparation and legal review. For additional information, please visit www.sandlerllc.com .

Contact: Regina Uhl ruhl@sandlerllc.com214-257-1832

SOURCE Sandler Law Group