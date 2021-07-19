Sandhills Global Launches Value Insight Portal For Instant Access To FleetEvaluator Valuations

LINCOLN, Neb., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global announces the launch of Value Insight Portal (VIP), the fastest and easiest way to receive accurate market values for your equipment.

LINCOLN, Neb., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global announces the launch of Value Insight Portal (VIP), the fastest and easiest way to receive accurate market values for your equipment. VIP is powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool. FleetEvaluator harnesses roughly $140 billion annually in transactional, listing, and market data to deliver real-world retail and auction values so buyers and sellers can make informed decisions about acquisitions, liquidations, and trades.

Sandhills is also the company behind Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, AuctionTime, and other industry-leading brands. VIP is the latest asset management feature from Sandhills and is now available on all North American Sandhills retail marketplaces. Registered users need only click the VIP button on a Sandhills trade site to launch the service, which includes five free equipment valuations per day, with more available upon request.

Asset Valuations You Can Trust"FleetEvaluator has fundamentally changed how buyers and sellers value equipment," says Matt Sterup, Machinery Trader Contractors department manager. "Sandhills is introducing VIP to make it even easier for our customers to take advantage of FleetEvaluator." The ability to instantly know the worth of an asset using technology based on current, worldwide market data cannot be overstated.

"What once was a time-consuming process involving a fair bit of guesswork now takes no work at all with FleetEvaluator delivering accurate, up-to-the-minute values for both retail and auction markets," Sterup says. Customers can also get a full scope of the market, historically and 12 months into the future, by taking advantage of Sandhills' FutureCast technology. "FutureCast is an incredibly helpful tool to make more informed decisions when buying, selling, and trading equipment."

Get Started TodayRegistered users on Sandhills marketplaces already have access to VIP and the five free valuations per day. Interested in gaining access to the most accurate asset valuation tool in the industry? If you don't have an account yet, visit any Sandhills Global North American site, such as MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, TruckPaper.com, or MarketBook.ca, click the VIP button and follow the prompts to create your free account.

About Sandhills GlobalSandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

