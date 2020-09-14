Sandhills Global Launches UtilityTrailersToday.com, The Online Utility Trailer Marketplace

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global announces the launch of UtilityTrailersToday.com, the online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used utility trailers. UtilityTrailersToday.com joins an expansive portfolio of Sandhills brands devoted to the needs of the trucking, construction, agriculture, and aviation industries worldwide, including Truck Paper, Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, and AuctionTime.com. UtilityTrailersToday.com is a major brand extension of Truck Paper, which has served buyers and sellers of commercial trucks and trailers for nearly 40 years.

UtilityTrailersToday.com features for-sale listings, including detailed specifications and photos, for a full range of utility trailers and related equipment. Listings on the site include flatbed, cargo, gooseneck, landscape, and other types of trailers, including caul haulers, recreational trailers, and dump trailers.

Buyers can search the site for specific assets or browse listings by category, manufacturer, year, price, condition, or location. Qualified sellers manage and update listings through the Sandhills Cloud, a web-based suite of business applications that includes inventory management, lead oversight, advertising, and many other services.

"UtilityTrailersToday.com evolved from the success of Truck Paper and a growing need for a platform serving buyers and sellers of utility trailers," says Sandhills Corporate Sales Executive Jared Koch. "It makes it easy for buyers to find what they need, and for sellers to connect with buyers in this thriving niche market."

Sellers interested in listing equipment on UtilityTrailersToday.com can contact Sandhills directly for more information.

About Sandhills Global Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

