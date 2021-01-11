Sandhills Global Launches LivestockMarket.com As Online Resource For Buying And Selling Livestock, Horses, And Hay

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global announces the launch of LivestockMarket.com, an online marketplace for private treaty sales of livestock, horses, and hay. The website features listings for all types of equine and livestock, including cattle, goats, sheep, and swine. LivestockMarket.com joins dozens of well-established Sandhills brands, including TractorHouse, Machinery Trader, Truck Paper, and AuctionTime.com, which serve the agriculture, construction, and commercial trucking industries in the United States and worldwide.

"We are very excited to introduce LivestockMarket.com, a platform that in many ways has been years in the making," says Sales Manager Mark Van Zee. "Sandhills Global has a long history of creating marketplaces dedicated to specific industries, including TractorHouse for the agriculture industry, so it only makes sense to give farmers, ranchers, and breeders a dedicated platform for buying and selling animals, resources, and more."

The range of items sold on LivestockMarket.com encompass everything from registered seed stock and showstock to commercial market animals, and include ram and ewe lambs, dairy and grazing goats, sows, and boars. Buyers can search the site for specific animals or items, or browse listings by category, location, or other criteria. For sellers, LivestockMarket.com provides a free avenue for posting for-sale listings featuring detailed descriptions and multiple photos and videos. Qualified sellers manage and update listings through the Sandhills Cloud, a web-based suite of business applications that includes inventory management, advertising, and many other services.

As an extension of TractorHouse, LivestockMarket.com also complements several niche Sandhills platforms regularly used by farmers, ranchers, and breeders, including SpecialtyCropEQ, MotorSportsUniverse, and NeedTurfEquipment. "We believe LivestockMarket.com fills an important niche in the ag market and we look forward to watching it grow over the coming months," says Van Zee.

About Sandhills Global Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries.

