Sanderson Farms Announces Webcast Replay For Stephens Investment Conference

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) - Get Report made a virtual investor presentation today as a participant in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. The link to the webcast that was originally posted to the Company's website was incorrect and did not allow access to the live event for a portion of the presentation.

A replay of the entire investor presentation by Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, and Mike Cockrell, treasurer, chief financial officer and chief legal officer, will be available by close of business on Friday, November 20, 2020. The link to the replay will be found at the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.sandersonfarms.com, and will be available for a period of one year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.

