Sandals Resorts Launches 30 Days Of Honeymoon Do Overs

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate newlyweds that didn't get their dream honeymoon during the pandemic, the experts in love and romance at Sandals® Resorts is giving couples a second chance with 30 days of Honeymoon Do Overs. Sandals Resorts will give couples the opportunity to win a romantic seven-day honeymoon for two at any of their 15 Luxury Included® resort locations throughout the Caribbean. Because if anyone deserves a vacation right now, it's newlyweds.

"This past year was difficult for all, and there's nothing that makes us happier than welcoming couples back onto our Caribbean beaches and celebrating their love stories and long-awaited milestones," said Marsha-Ann Donaldson-Brown, Director of Romance at Sandals Resorts International. "When honeymoons and wedding plans came to a halt last year, our team worked with our couples to provide real-time solutions, including rescheduling their special days to whenever they were ready. Love and romance is what we're all about at Sandals Resorts, and we're thrilled to give couples the honeymoons they deserve so they can celebrate their love the right way, in paradise."

Every day from June 15 through July 14, 2021, Sandals Resorts will randomly surprise one deserving couple and award them with a complimentary 7-day/6-night Luxury Included® honeymoon to any of their resorts in Jamaica, Antigua, Grenada, St. Lucia, the Bahamas and Barbados, for a grand total of 30 giveaways. Winners will be announced weekly with four grand prize winners receiving a honeymoon for two in a Love Nest Butler Suite® and 26 first prize winners receiving a honeymoon in a deluxe accommodation. To enter the sweepstakes, newlyweds can either nominate themselves or another couple with up to a 400-character summary of why they are deserving of a dream honeymoon do over.

As the resorts made for two people in love, Sandals incorporates romance at every turn with everything from Love Nest Butler Suites® and romantic candlelight dinners to over-the-water hammocks made for two and private plunge pools designed for the ultimate seclusion. When vacationing at any of Sandals Resorts' 15 beachfront locations across the Caribbean, couples can indulge in as many as 16 unique restaurants per resort, as well as the most innovative bars, such as Latitudes Overwater Bar - Sandals' first overwater bar concept featuring 360° ocean views and an array of cocktails. Additionally, guests have access to endless land and water sports, such as snorkeling and paddle boarding, along with day and night entertainment, making for a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive rendezvous for two where "love is all you need."

To enter Sandals Resorts' Honeymoon Do Over Sweepstakes, visit https://www.sandals.com/honeymoon-do-over-sweepstakes/. To learn more about Sandals' Luxury Included® honeymoon experience and to book a "Honeymoon Do Over" of your own, visit www.sandals.com/honeymoons.

Sandals ® Resorts: Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 15 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and a 16 th location coming to Curacao Spring 2022, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

