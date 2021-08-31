Sand Valley Invites Guests To Experience The Year-Round Splendor Of The Midwest

ROME, Wis., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sand Valley, one of the Midwest's premier resort destinations set amidst 12,000 acres of raw beauty and tumbling prehistoric sand dunes, announces new fall and winter operating seasons. The tranquil destination in Rome, Wisconsin, best known for its world-class golf and vast natural landscape, will now welcome guests for the changing leaves of fall through the sparkling snow of winter. Centrally located and accessible, Sand Valley offers boundless outdoor explorations, exceptional culinary experiences, modern and comfortable lodging and an engaging collection of new programming and events.

"We are thrilled to unveil a variety of new fall and winter activities and adventures that the entire family will enjoy. Guests are surrounded by clear sky, fresh air and plenty of wide-open space for exploration and adventure," said Chris Keiser, Co-Owner of Sand Valley. "Our upcoming events and offerings will foster a sense of connectedness that is emblematic of the spirit of Sand Valley. We look forward to welcoming guests as we make memories and foster new traditions for the years ahead."

With an assortment of well-appointed and cozy accommodations, Sand Valley is ready to welcome couples, families and small groups as they seek respite in the serenity of nature. Guests can book a single king or double queen room starting at $225 per night or private suites starting at $550 per night. Luxurious, dog-friendly freestanding cottages are available starting at $900 per night, located steps from onsite hiking trails and lakes.

Dining options include the rustic yet refined Mammoth Bar, the central hub of the resort, favored for its specialty cocktails, craft beer selection and elevated bar food. The all-day dining main restaurant, Aldo's Farm & Table, showcases cuisine sourced from local farmers and purveyors complemented by a central roaring fireplace. In-cottage dining is also available for a more private experience with chef-curated meals, and unique dining opportunities will be offered in November to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Seasonal ProgrammingSand Valley thrives with active experiences for guests including hiking, fishing, yoga, star gazing, fat-tire biking and more. Once the weather allows, Sand Valley will offer additional thrills including snowshoeing, ice skating, ice fishing and cross-country skiing along with convenient transportation to other local area winter attractions. Brand-new programming, all infused with a distinct sense of place to give guests a true taste of the Midwest, includes:

Tailgating Sand Valley Style : Revel in fall football at Mammoth Bar, offering a Bloody Mary and cheese curd bar every Saturday between November 13 - December 11 for the ultimate indulgence. Optional add-on's include customized team décor and private dining experiences.

: Revel in fall football at Mammoth Bar, offering a Bloody Mary and cheese curd bar every Saturday between for the ultimate indulgence. Optional add-on's include customized team décor and private dining experiences. Birding & Bocce : Enjoy the crisp Wisconsin autumn air and changing fall hues with the birding and bocce package, complete with a Birds of Wisconsin Field Guide and picnic basket with home-made snacks and drinks.

: Enjoy the crisp autumn air and changing fall hues with the birding and bocce package, complete with a and picnic basket with home-made snacks and drinks. Ice Fishing : Once the destination turns into a winter wonderland, venture out for ice fishing with a soul-warming snacks menu that includes hot chili, beer cheese soup, apple cider and bourbon cocktails.

: Once the destination turns into a winter wonderland, venture out for ice fishing with a soul-warming snacks menu that includes hot chili, beer cheese soup, apple cider and bourbon cocktails. Sled Fleet : Hit the hills with Sand Valley's sled fleet, complete with a variety of exciting, top-of-the-line options and various speed levels.

: Hit the hills with Sand Valley's sled fleet, complete with a variety of exciting, top-of-the-line options and various speed levels. Snow Kits: Sand Valley compiles all the tools necessary to make a family day in the snow unforgettable, including snowman-making kits, snow paint, snowball launchers, snow castle toys and more.

Upcoming EventsSand Valley's fall and winter calendar is packed with opportunities to connect with the great outdoors and loved ones, including:

Full Moon Bocce Ball Tournament ( November 19, 2021 ) - Experience this historic lawn game while basking in the glow of a full moon and a star-filled Wisconsin sky. Try the soul-warming snacks menu or participate in a "World of Whiskey" tasting in our heated tent in between matches.

Experience this historic lawn game while basking in the glow of a full moon and a star-filled sky. Try the soul-warming snacks menu or participate in a "World of Whiskey" tasting in our heated tent in between matches. New Year's Eve at Sand Valley ( December 31, 2021 - January 2, 2022 ) - Ring in the New Year Sand Valley style, with adventure activities by day and authentic, Midwestern dining by night.

- Ring in the New Year Sand Valley style, with adventure activities by day and authentic, Midwestern dining by night. Wellness Weekend ( January 6-9, 2022 ) - Unplug, unwind and reconnect through guided breathwork, cold therapy, sunrise yoga, nature hikes and a Wim Hof Introductory Workshop led by Sand Valley's certified Wim Hof Method instructors James Stewart and Jesse Coomer .

- Unplug, unwind and reconnect through guided breathwork, cold therapy, sunrise yoga, nature hikes and a Wim Hof Introductory Workshop led by Sand Valley's certified Wim Hof Method instructors and . Snow Valley with Visit Rome ( February 3-6, 2022 ) - In concert with Visit Rome, families can partake in this festive weekend with activities such as sledding, tubing, ice skating, pond hockey, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, snowman building and more.

- In concert with Visit Rome, families can partake in this festive weekend with activities such as sledding, tubing, ice skating, pond hockey, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, snowman building and more. Valentine's Day at Sand Valley ( February 10-13, 2022 ) - Celebrate a romantic getaway or girls' weekend this Valentine's Day with outdoor adventures, cozy lodging and memorable culinary and cocktail tasting experiences.

- Celebrate a romantic getaway or girls' weekend this Valentine's Day with outdoor adventures, cozy lodging and memorable culinary and cocktail tasting experiences. Wim Hof Event ( February 24-27, 2022 ) - Get deep into the Wim Hof Method through a dedicated weekend workshop and guided cold exposure experience led by Sand Valley's certified Wim Hof Method instructors James Stewart and Jesse Coomer .

Get deep into the Wim Hof Method through a dedicated weekend workshop and guided cold exposure experience led by Sand Valley's certified Wim Hof Method instructors and . Brews & Brats ( March 3-6, 2022 ) - Indulge in a feast of artisanal brats and local craft beers while learning about the history of microbrewing.

For more information on Sand Valley's fall and winter programming and events, or to book your stay, visit www.sandvalleypursuits.com.

About Sand ValleyLocated on more than 12,000 acres of land amidst the tumbling prehistoric sand dunes of central Wisconsin, Sand Valley allows guests to reconnect with the rugged beauty and serenity of the outdoors for a day, weekend or extended stay. Home to three different onsite dining options, a cozy, well-appointed lodge and freestanding cottages, the resort offers the idyllic comforts of a home away from home. Developed by Michael and Chris Keiser, Sand Valley boasts three award-winning golf courses and a collection of outdoor activities such as grass tennis, hiking, fat-tire biking, fishing, cross-country skiing, and more. Real estate is available with pricing starting at $1.1 million. For more information, visit sandvalley.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sand-valley-invites-guests-to-experience-the-year-round-splendor-of-the-midwest-301365677.html

SOURCE Sand Valley