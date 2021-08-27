Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Cape Rock Private Wealth

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, announces the successful recruitment of its 14 th breakaway team (and ninth from Merrill Lynch) this year as it welcomes Cape Rock Private Wealth to its network of partnered independent firms. With $150 million in assets under management and based in Jackson, Missouri, Cape Rock is led by Managing Director, Senior Wealth Advisor Justin Martini who had been with Merrill Lynch as Wealth Management Advisor, Senior Portfolio Manager since 2005.

"As Sanctuary continues to expand into more markets around the country, Cape Rock Private Wealth marks our second partner in Missouri," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Our network already has partners in 20 states with offices on both coasts and we expect to add significant new territories soon. We've enjoyed phenomenal growth since our launch less than three years ago because of the strength of our platform, which is one of the reasons why Sanctuary is becoming the destination of choice for advisors like Justin who have decades ahead of them in this industry."

"I've wanted to work on my own for a long time because it gives me a lot more flexibility in terms of what I'm able to do for clients," explained Justin Martini, Managing Director, Senior Wealth Advisor, Cape Rock Private Wealth. "Sanctuary's hybrid platform gives me a lot in terms of oversight, compliance, technology and a broad range of solutions that I wouldn't have if I went completely independent. Sanctuary provides the support I've grown accustomed to, but the independence to run my business the way I want to run it."

Justin Martini began his financial services career in 1998 and later joined Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, where he spent the last 16 years. His successful wealth management practice is made up of a small number of high-net-worth clients, a business model that allows him to provide individualized advice that helps his clients achieve their financial goals. He is a graduate of Southeastern Missouri State University and lives on a small farm near Cape Girardeau with his wife, and two children.

"Justin is just the latest next gen advisor who has discovered that partnered independence with Sanctuary Wealth will allow him to build a business that will stand the test of time," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "His business model is based on building strong advisor/client relationships that allow him to provide individualized advice that helps his clients achieve their long-term financial goals. As a partner in our network, he has access to a much wider range of investment solutions and best in class technology that will allow him to do more for his existing clients while also growing his practice to the next level."

About Sanctuary WealthSanctuary Wealth ( sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 20 states with over $17.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

