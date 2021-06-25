Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Another Billion Dollar Team To Network With MFORCE Capital

INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, announces the latest firm to join its network of partnered independence firms—mFORCE Capital in Fort Worth, Texas. Led by Founder, CEO and Wealth Management Advisor Bradley Bruce, CEPA ®, CPFA, CPWA ®, CRPC ®, CIMA ®, the four-person team comes from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management where they were known as the Bruce Wealth Management Group, managing $1.22 billion in client assets. mFORCE Capital is the eighth team in Texas to choose partnered independence with Sanctuary Wealth and brings the total of new assets added to the network this year to more than $6.5 billion.

"We couldn't be happier that Brad and his team have chosen Sanctuary's partnered independence as the best platform for them to serve their base of highly sophisticated clients. It's really a testament to what Sanctuary Wealth has become in such a short period of time," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. " Texas is an extremely strong market for us, but we will continue to expand into additional centers of wealth around the country throughout the coming months."

"The advisory business changed a lot in the last few years, and we wanted to take advantage of that. Our practice has grown to the point where clients need more complex solutions than we had been able to offer and we wanted to be a little more creative in helping them," explained Brad Bruce, Founder, CEO, and Wealth Management Advisor, mFORCE Capital. "In my due diligence I looked at broker-dealers, wirehouses, and every other option out there, and Sanctuary just made the most sense. Most importantly for our clients, joining Sanctuary really gives us the flexibility to shop the whole market to find the most appropriate solutions for their particular situation."

Prior to founding mFORCE Capital, Brad Bruce spent his entire 33-year career with Merrill Lynch, rising to the position of Managing Director, Senior Resident Director, Wealth Management Advisor. He has earned the designation of Certified Private Wealth Advisor ® (CPWA ®) and Certified Investment Management Analyst ® (CIMA ®) from the Investments & Wealth Institute™, the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA) designation from National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) as well as the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor SM (CRPC ®) designation awarded by the College for Financial Planning. Most recently, in February 2020, he earned the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA ®) through the Exit Planning Institute. Brad was named to the Forbes "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list in 2021 as well as to Barron's prestigious list of "Top 1,200 Financial Advisors" in 2021 for the eighth consecutive year. He was also named to the Financial Times "400 Top Financial Advisers" (FT 400) list in 2020.

Joining Brad at mFORCE Capital from his team at Merrill is Joanna Horton, who will serve as COO, Wealth Management Advisor. Prior to joining Merrill in 2016, she spent 25 years with Capital Institutional Services in Dallas, serving as Director of Global Trading, running the largest institutional global trading desk in the Southwest for 15 years. Joanna has an MBA from Dallas Baptist University and holds Series 3, 4, 7, 8, 24, 53, 55, 63, and 65 FINRA registrations.

Also on the team are April Bierle, who began as an intern with Merrill in 1995 and will be Director of Office Relations and Senior Client Relationship Manager; and Cheryl McCarson, who joined the team ten years ago and will now be Senior Client Relationship Manager.

"I've known Brad for years. His office was in my division at Merrill, and I've always had tremendous respect for his strong work ethic and intense devotion to his clients," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "We're extremely gratified that he chose to join Sanctuary Wealth and I personally look forward to working together again and helping Brad and his team propel mFORCE Capital to even greater growth."

"I'm excited about tapping into Sanctuary's diverse resources and the depth of knowledge in the network to grow my wealth management practice to the next level," Bruce concluded. "I now have endless possibilities for my clients and for myself. It's a vision that's grand but I know it all starts with taking care of clients to the best of our abilities."

About Sanctuary WealthSanctuary Wealth ( sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 20 states with over $16.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales JConnelly973 224 7152 mmorales@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanctuary-wealth-welcomes-another-billion-dollar-team-to-network-with-mforce-capital-301320269.html

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth