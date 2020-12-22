SAN Of Florida To Donate $50,000 To 200 Member Designated Charities

Reaching those needing help in 2020 the best way they know, by helping their Partner Insurance Agencies do what they do best - Help and Protect others.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAN of Florida is a leading alliance of Insurance Agencies in Florida with 200 Member Agencies. SAN insures thousands of families and businesses throughout Florida. The unprecedented needs of 2020 inspired SAN of Florida's President, Mark Berset to donate $250 to every member Agency's designated Charity, totaling $50,000.

In a prepared statement to their member Agencies, Berset stated, "In the next few days, SAN will reach out to give to your designated Charities $250 on your Agency's behalf."

Berset's vision is to spend $50,000 of his own money while encouraging others to join. Many members are matching the donation. Berset expects other Associations and Insurance Companies to do so as well.

Communities are hurting and SAN Florida is known for giving back generously. The culture is inspired by the company's President. Berset stated, "We've gone through some strange times in 2020, you've heard that mentioned many, many times." Berset had an idea for 2020. "I wanted to take the money businesses have often spent on the Holidays and other items and use those funds for helping those who need it most," said the long-time St Petersburg resident.

The devotion and causes the SAN of Florida Agencies support are different and inspiring.

Florida First Insurance in Miami supports the Sato Project. "We are grateful for the donation because it is going directly to rescue and rehab dogs in need of a loving home," said FFI's Dariel Martinez.

Daytona Beach, Florida's Meyerhoff Insurance agreed. "Thank you for helping our Agency and the Orlando Regional Realtor Foundation provide affordable housing for Central Florida residents and mortgage free homes for veterans of the United States armed services," said Doug Meyerhoff.

"We are going to support the Florida Baptist Children's One More Child Program home to aid and educate in-need single mothers and provide safety to young trafficked victims," stated Brian Fearnow, VP of Fearnow Insurance from Seffner and Plant City, Florida.

Berset believes that the local Insurance Agents are very well equipped to help meet the biggest needs in their own area. "I think everyone in this year has suffered, and SAN has an opportunity to reach out and help. Let's get 2020 behind us and look towards a great 2021."

