San Diego's Never-Ending Summer Lets Families Stay "Cool In The Pool" With Fall Specials At The Handlery Hotel San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sick of online school? Tired of staring at a screen in your bedroom all day? The family-friendly Handlery Hotel San Diego offers free high-speed wi-fi so you can spend a day "going to school next to the pool" during Southern California's never-ending summer. Handlery Hotels, Inc., the family-owned and operated brand of Handlery Hotel San Diego, is offering two special Fall packages:

"Remote Relaxation" 3-Night Special: $89 per night for arrivals Thursday and departures Sunday

per night for arrivals Thursday and departures Sunday "Wanderlust Weekend" 2-Night Special: $99 per night for Friday arrivals and Sunday departures

San Diego is the ideal "staycation" weekend spot since many popular beaches, boardwalks and restaurants are now open - and that includes area attractions like the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Handlery Hotel's landscaped pool invites guests to dive in and take a break from the stresses of the past few months.

"Many of us have endured a pretty difficult and exhausting summer, so we're inviting area residents to come over to our place for some well-deserved rest and relaxation," said Jon Handlery, president of Handlery Hotels, Inc. "A warm weekend spent by the pool or dipping your toes in our famous sandy beaches is a great way to recharge and feel like you've had that vacation you wanted all year."

"Remote Relaxation" Package - only $89 per night with a three-night minimum stay The package, which does not include tax/service fees and must be booked at sd.handlery.com or via phone at (800) 676-6567, includes:

"Wanderlust Weekend" Package - only $99 per night with a two-night minimum stay The package, which does not include tax/service fees and must be booked at sd.handlery.com or via phone at (800) 676-6567, includes:

About Handlery Hotels' Commitment to CleanAll areas of the Handlery Hotel San Diego have been fully cleaned and disinfected according to local health guidelines. A strict cleaning process taking place throughout the day further ensures the health and safety of our guests and staff. For more information on our health and safety protocols, please visit www.handlery.com.

About Handlery Hotel San DiegoHandlery Hotel San Diego is a contemporary, full-service property featuring 217 guestrooms and suites. Among the amenities of the family owned-and operated hotel: outdoor heated pool, 42,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor event space, Handlery Hotel San Diego also offers full-service catering, convention and wedding planning services, as well as a landscaped outdoor wedding or event venue which seats up to 400. For more information, please visit sd.handlery.com or call (800) 676-6567.

About Handlery Hotels, Inc.Handlery Hotels is California's oldest family-owned hotel company, serving guests for nearly 100 years. Two premier properties welcome guests visiting both northern and southern California: Handlery Union Square Hotel in San Francisco and Handlery Hotel San Diego. Frequent guests can take advantage of the Handlery Rewards program, which offers one free night after every 10 nights you stay between either California location. For more information, please visit www.handlery.com.

