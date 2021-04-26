San Diego Coast Lifestyle Celebrates Small Businesses And Streams First Episode

ENCINITAS, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast News Group, Encinitas Charities Consulting Group, and Brainstem Productions announces a new 30-minute monthly video magazine - San Diego Coast Lifestyle - that will debut on May 6 at 9 a.

ENCINITAS, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast News Group, Encinitas Charities Consulting Group, and Brainstem Productions announces a new 30-minute monthly video magazine - San Diego Coast Lifestyle - that will debut on May 6 at 9 a.m. featuring local small businesses with specialized content about places, things, and events that stand out in the San Diego community.

Targeted for the 35- to 49-year-old audience, features will include categories like Healthy and Happy (health and wellness), Get Out and Go (unique places and activities), Great Grub (restaurants and food events), and Hidden Treasures (innovative education).

San Diego Coast Lifestyle's monthly distribution will live stream on the first Thursday of each month on multiple platforms including You Tube and Vimeo. Each episode will also appear on the Digital Community Affiliate Network (DCAN), a new network that will stream unique local content. Local businesses can enroll (at no cost) with the DCAN network and add their own digital content, expanding the reach of each business' social media content.

Executive Produced by a Tory E. Garcia, a six-time Emmy winner, and edited by Allison Taylor and Maurece Roddy, the San Diego Coast Lifestyle program is designed to promote small businesses and to create unique digital video content for use in each business' social media and marketing campaigns.

"BrainStem Productions is bringing the future of digital video content and the power of sophisticated social media marketing to the small business community in the San Diego community," said James Merrill, president of the Encinitas Charities Consulting Group. "The combination of business social media outreach activities on one network, DCAN, will expand viewership and engagement of consumers in our community."

The May 6th episode will feature the Coast Community Foundation, renowned metal sculpture artist Danny Salzhandler, the Heritage Ranch Museum and the Encinitas Rotary club.

"We've brought information and truth to our community for 34 years," said Chris Kydd, associate publisher, Coast News Group. "We've embraced the digital revolution since the beginning and we are excited to launch San Diego Coast Lifestyle."

