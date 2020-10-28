San Diego Attorney Is Providing A Life Raft To Clients In Need

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Disability attorney Matty M. Sandoval is bringing his expertise to a community dying for access. He is now making private-level representation accessible to clients who have never dreamed of being able to pay for such representation.

His desire to help others came from humble beginnings in San Pedro where his father was the local barber and his mother cared for him and his four siblings. His need to help those less fortunate manifested into a legal career after working with farmworkers in Imperial County.

"Doing this job, you're helping the most vulnerable," said Sandoval. "I realized it's a great focus for me because you do well by doing good."

Known as a "bulldog" by former clients for his tenacity, he values the opportunity to take on even the toughest cases to win claims and restore integrity.

"I've always had a 'take on the bully' kind of mentality," he said. "When you're fighting the federal government, you should have the best representation possible."

As the principal of The Law Offices of Matty Sandoval, he provides quality Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation as well as expertise in the areas of disabled widow/widower and disabled adult child.

The disabled clients he represents are comprised of a broad demographic including priests, nuns and doctors, among others. However, roughly 10 percent of his clientele are homeless.

"By the time a client sees me, they've gone months or years without money so they're desperate. They feel beat down by the appeals and paperwork."

He likened the cumbersome process of proving a person is disabled to building a house, saying the diagnosis is just the foundation. But for Attorney Sandoval, there's no deterrent in getting clients the justice they deserve.

"I like fighting a good battle every day," he said.

While many law firms assign an inexperienced attorney to claims shortly before a hearing, Attorney Sandoval handles cases from the date of hire throughout the process, including the hearing.

"I'm personally invested in every case that comes through. You can't buy as much experience as I have," he said.

Sandoval's 32 years of professional dedication to the disabled community has garnered him 8,000 administrative hearings, 500 federal court actions, and numerous United States Court of Appeals favorable decisions in the Ninth Circuit.

Attorney Sandoval currently takes on 250 cases each year pursuing justice for claimants seeking various disability benefits.

"For me, the reward in winning a case is the relief of knowing somebody who was that bad off is able to financially survive," he said. "I believe everyone deserves a chance to better their life."

Matty M. Sandoval is located in San Diego and El Centro. Call (619) 220-7014 or 1(800) 456-5034.

