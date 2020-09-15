San Antonio Vein Specialists Report An "Alarming" Rise In Dangerous DVTs Or Blood Clots Since COVID-19 Took Hold

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In early April of this year, the doctors at San Antonio's Medical Vein Clinic noticed more patients were presenting with deep vein thrombosis, or DVTs. DVTs are blood clots that originate in the legs and are life-threatening when they move to the lungs, causing pulmonary embolisms. Clinic founder John Hogg, MD estimates that DVT diagnoses at his clinic have increased an alarming 400% to 500% year-over-year, moreover, in people of all ages. And, he believes there is a strong COVID-19 factor involved.

Typically there are more diagnoses of DVTs during the hot summer months when people are often dehydrated and less active. But to see them increase in April was startling for the clinic's seasoned doctors; the trend has only increased as the months have ticked by. "I've seen more DVTs in the past five months than in all of my last 25 years of vein imaging," said Hogg. "It's alarming." Hogg attributes the increase to COVID-19 factors such as more people working and studying from home, with limited social interaction, resulting in less leg movement. Sitting for long lengths of time greatly increases the risk for blood clots to form in the legs. Additionally, the COVID-19 virus has been found to activate the body's platelet clotting mechanism.

Typically DVTs are found in older patients who are less mobile and don't drink enough fluids during the day. "Surprisingly, we are seeing all ages coming in with the blood clots," observed Hogg. "Some people who had COVID-19 earlier, along with others who were largely asymptomatic, experienced swelling in a leg a month or so later. They came in for an evaluation and that's when we discovered the DVTs - surprising findings to say the least."

DVTs are marked by pain, swelling, redness and tenderness, usually in one leg. Because they can cause death if they move from the legs to the lungs or heart, people with these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention. Diagnosis is done with ultrasound imaging of the legs. "It's important that the right ultrasound equipment is used to diagnose," Hogg said. "The ultrasound equipment we use at Medical Vein Clinic is premium quality and equipped with sophisticated software focused specifically on vein pathways in the legs. It can detect clots others may miss with lesser or general equipment."

If working or studying has you sitting for long periods of time, there are things you can do to help prevent blood clots from developing in the legs. Dr. Hogg recommends incorporating a simple practice to keep the blood flowing back to the heart from the legs. "With this maneuver, you are working your 'calf pump,' which is like the heart for your legs," Hogg said. "It simulates walking, which is how we naturally return blood to the heart, pumping out old blood so blood with oxygen can be delivered to the tissues. It also keeps blood from pooling in the larger varicose veins, which could otherwise begin to clot."

The Calf Pump

Plant your feet flat on the floor Lift up your heels, then return to the floor Do this multiple times in a row Repeat every couple of minutes

Dr. Hogg advises drinking plenty of water and walking during the day if possible, even just around the block or home office, to keep the veins pumping freely. For vein evaluation and treatment of varicose veins, please call Medical Vein Clinic at 210-622-8000 or visit www.medicalveinclinic.com. Their website has a library of educational videos about vein disease and state-of-the-art treatments.

About Medical Vein ClinicSince opening their doors in San Antonio in 2017, Medical Vein Clinic has treated thousands of patients with varicose veins, helping them lead fuller, healthier lives. Medical Vein Clinic is centrally located on Isom Road, between North Cross Mall and the San Antonio International Airport. Treatments are covered by medical insurance and team members are fluent in Spanish. For appointments, please call 210-622-8000 or visit their website: medicalveinclinic.com.

