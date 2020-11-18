San Antonio Food Bank Receives Spirit Of Health Award From Baptist Health Foundation Of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio (BHFSA) presented the San Antonio Food Bank the distinguished Spirit of Health Award.

The announcement was made this morning at a press conference at the San Antonio Food Bank. Eric Cooper, President and CEO of the Food Bank, accepted the award from Cody Knowlton, President and CEO of BHFSA. District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, and trustees and staff from BHFSA and the Food Bank, were present during the event.

This year, the San Antonio Food Bank is celebrating 40 years of helping Texans in need. With 250 employees and 1,000 weekly volunteers, the organization has helped 120,000 families a week since the start of Covid-19.

"BHFSA is proud to recognize the San Antonio Food Bank and its hundreds of staff and volunteers during the most challenging year in the history of the organization," says Cody Knowlton, President and CEO of BHFSA. "We are grateful to the Food Bank for their commitment and dedication in fighting hunger and are pleased to present the organization with this year's Spirit of Health Award," he added.

The Spirit of Health Award is given annually to organizations and individuals who have a remarkable impact on health within BHFSA's eight-county service area. The award recognizes organizations or individuals for their community leadership, compassion and dedication. The San Antonio Food Bank joins the list of previous Spirit of Health Award recipients including Taylor Castro (posthumous), Dr. Fernando Guerra, Dr. Ernesto Gomez and the San Antonio Police Department Mental Health Detail.

In addition to the Spirit of Health Award, the San Antonio Food Bank also received a $500,000 grant from BHFSA to expand its e-referral system, which connects families with critically needed services and care.

BHFSA also announced over eight million dollars in grants this year awarded to more than 100 area non-profits for health-related causes. BHFSA's goal is to improve health in Bexar County and seven contiguous counties. This has been accomplished through the giving of over $89 million in grants to area nonprofit organizations since 2004. Click here for pictures of the event.

The BHFSA is committed to improving the health of the community by fostering and funding clinical, educational, spiritual and scientific initiatives. Visit www.bhfsa.org .

SOURCE Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio