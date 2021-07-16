Samuel Hale And Clear Spring Insurance Agree To Third Year

FOLSOM, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel Hale, LLC, a PEO that specializes in controlling workers' compensation claims costs for small to mid-sized California businesses, renewed its large deductible workers' compensation insurance with Clear Spring on July 1. The policy includes a $500,000 per claim deductible, making Samuel Hale virtually self-insured.

"We've had an amazing two-year partnership with Clear Spring, and we're excited for this next year," said Samuel Hale CEO Michael DiManno. "Clear Spring and third party administrator, CCMSI have embraced our ADR program and helped oil the Samuel Hale machine, which has grown by more than 300% since our relationship began. Three policy years is a long time for a PEO or staffing company to be with the same insurance carrier in California. We are profoundly grateful for our relationship with them," he added.

Samuel Hale credits its impressive loss ratio to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). Samuel Hale is one of a short list of employers approved under the California DWC's "Carveout," which enables them to use ADR instead of the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board (WCAB) to settle disputes. ADR allows for claims to close quickly without getting caught up in the red tape and delays associated with the WCAB. Insurers and employers don't waste money on excessive medical expenses and delays and employees get their settlements quicker, so it's a win-win. Samuel Hale shares the cost savings with its customers through a PEO arrangement.

Samuel Hale is currently managing risk for roughly 1,000 worksites in California. "Our typical customer has a high ex-mod due to fraud and excessive litigation in their claims," said George Hagosian, Chief Underwriting Officer.

Samuel Hale's ongoing use of a large-deductible insurance strategy is in stark contrast with publicly-traded Barret Business Systems' recent announcement that they are reducing their risk appetite and moving toward "first dollar" insurance policies.

"Many PEOs that operate in California have struggled to maintain stability in their workers' compensation insurance programs forcing them to sell or shed customers. Without retaining risk, especially in a soft market, employers' insurance rates may rise," says Bret Fair CEO of 360 Risk Partners.

"After five years of stellar results, we can confidently say that ADR works. We manage some incredibly difficult risks, and we have never charged our clients a rate increase since the day we opened our doors," DiManno added.

SAMUEL HALE, LLC helps protect California businesses from the unpredictable and high employment cost due to fraud and litigation in workers' compensation claims. Created in 2016, the company is dedicated to eliminating fraud and unnecessary litigation in workers' compensation claims and reducing clients' workers' compensation insurance premiums. Visit https://www.samuelhale.com/ for more information.

