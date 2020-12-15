Samsung Powers Videotron 5G In Canada

Samsung and Videotron will bring immersive 5G services to users in Canada

SEOUL, Korea, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Videotron today announced the launch of 5G service to Videotron's users. Videotron's 5G service sets Montreal, Canada's second largest city, as the starting point of the 5G commercial rollout and will expand in time throughout Videotron network across the province of Quebec.

After many successful decades in the cable television and internet access business, Videotron deployed its wireless operation in 2010 and has been the fastest growing new operator since then. With the combined effort, Videotron has now successfully expanded its services to 5G.

For the launch, Samsung has provided 5G RAN, which covers 600MHz, 700MHz, 2.6GHz and AWS spectrums. Moreover, Samsung's 5G RAN supports both LTE and 5G NR, enabling convenient operation of a network, and saves installation space while reducing CAPEX and OPEX.

"Collaboration with Samsung for 5G service set us ready to meet the highest expectations of our customers," said Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron. "By stepping up our collaborative efforts, we will deliver enriching experiences and keep Quebecers connected to all they care about. We are thrilled to offer a renewed connectivity experience that will accompany our customers in their daily lives."

"Samsung is pleased to support Videotron for its first 5G service. This commercial rollout will open up new exciting experiences for Videotron's 5G users," said Jeff Jo, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics Canada. "Together with Videotron, Samsung will leverage its successful 5G experiences to bring reliable and advanced 5G services to users in Canada."

Samsung has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core network technologies. Samsung supports 5G commercial services in the world's leading markets, including Korea, the U.S. and Japan. In addition, the company is rapidly expanding its global footprint to new markets including Canada and New Zealand.

About Videotron

Videotron , a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc ., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of September 30, 2020, Videotron was serving 1,481,800 cable television customers and 452,900 subscribers to its Club illico video streaming service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,773,600 subscribers to its cable service as of September 30, 2020. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,452,600 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 950,900 Québec households and organizations. Videotron has been recognized as one of Montréal's top employers.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com

SOURCE Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.