Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW Brings Fan-favorite Features To Verizon Customers

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 5G UW, a special edition of the Galaxy S20 series built with fans in mind, is coming to Verizon. The latest edition to the Galaxy line-up of devices, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW is a premium flagship smartphone that includes the innovations Galaxy fans love most, made available at an accessible price.

Verizon is making it easy to get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW, which connects to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, where available, and will support the upcoming 5G Nationwide network 1. Available for preorder beginning September 24, the phone costs $29.16 a month for 24 months with Verizon Device Payment (0% APR, $749.99 regular full retail price; $699.99 retail price after a $50 instant promotion applied 2). Customers can order the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW in the My Verizon app to arrange fast home delivery or safe and seamless curbside pick-up at a Verizon location.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW is the ultimate phone with the features fans love most: 5G Ultra Wideband technology for ultra-fast downloads, a camera that captures every epic moment and Super Fast charging that takes your battery from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes 3! Like all members of the Galaxy S20 family, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW suits passionate consumers with an eye for flair and power. The 6.5-inch display has a 120Hz screen refresh perfect for smooth scrolling and fluid motion, and there's plenty to look at thanks to a hyperfast processor built for gaming and swift multitasking, so you can do more with less interruption 4.

Here's why the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW is so amazing.

5G built for gamers: The Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW supports Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband, available now in parts of 36 cities, and will be able to connect to the 5G Nationwide network launching later this year. Gamers connected to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband will love the ultra-low lag times that help keep their edge in adrenaline-pumping action.

Stunning Camera: The pro-grade triple camera with 30X Space Zoom and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera take incredible photos that fans will be eager to share 5. Get the right shot from a distance with Space Zoom or use the AI-powered camera to tap once and capture the scene in multiple ways. Even in low light, Bright Night and Night Mode capture vibrant photos and videos with amazing clarity.

All-day battery life: Pushing the limit isn't an issue for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW. The massive 4,500 mAh intelligent battery has the staying power to respond to your needs and make it through the day 6. By the time you make breakfast and get ready for work, Super Fast charging can supply hours of power needed for a busy schedule.

Colorful choices: Four elegant and eye-catching colors are available for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW: Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, Cloud Lavender and Cloud Red. All of these lively hues highlight the sleek build and fashion-forward design, giving fans another way to stand out with style.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW promotions and deals

Upgrading to a new Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW on Verizon is easy with these offers:

Buy a Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW and get up to $699.99 towards another Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW when adding a new line and purchasing the phone on

Verizon Device Payment. The discount will be applied in 24 monthly bill credits 2.

Switch to Verizon and get a $250 Verizon gift card with select Unlimited plans 7.

Upgrade and save $250 with eligible device trade-in and select Unlimited plans 7.

Get 25% off all Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW cases, screen protectors and select charging products when you preorder a Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW 8.

Visit verizonwireless.com to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW. Preorders begin September 24 and general availability begins October 2, 2020.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select ci ties. 5G Ultra Wideband access requires a 5G-capable device in the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area. 5G Nationwide will require a 5G Nationwide capable device inside Verizon 5G Nationwide coverage area.

2 $699.99 device payment purchase per phone w/1 new smartphone line required. 2nd phone: Less $700 promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR

3 When using 25W charger, sold separately. 15W charger included in the box.

4 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5" in the full rectangle and 6.4" accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens.

5 30X Space Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration.

6 Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, and other factors. Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

7 Switch to Verizon: $699.99 device payment purchase with new smartphone line and port-in on select Unlimited plans required. $250 Verizon e-gift card sent within 8 weeks. Upgrade: $699.99 device payment purchase with upgrade on select Unlimited plans req'd. Less up to $250 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

8 Requires purchase of eligible Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW cases, screen protectors or Verizon branded charging products. Limited-time offer.

