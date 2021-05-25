Samsung Display's Laptop OLED Achieved First In The Industry Certification For Low Chemical Emissions

Samsung Display's nine OLED panels for laptops achieved GREENGUARD Gold certification of components for first time in the industry

SEOUL, South Korea, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Display's OLED panels for laptop has achieved UL's GREENGUARD Gold Certification for low chemical emissions for their components for the first time in the industry.

Global safety science leader UL certified that Samsung Display's nine laptop OLED panels, ranging from 13.3-inch to 16-inch, met the GREENGUARD Gold Certification standard, UL 2819 GREENGUARD Standard for Electronic Equipment. The panels were featured in Samsung's latest Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360.

GREENGUARD Gold certification is awarded to products including electronic and medical equipment that meet its volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particle emission standards.

As the pandemic sees the demands for electronic devices including latops soaring, Samsung Display released the low chemical emissions laptop OLED panels which minimized the use of plastic substrate sheets, which can be a main source of VOC emissions.

Among the LCD components, the backlight can be a major origin of VOCs for its use of multiple plastic substrate sheets. According to tests conducted by the company and UL, Samsung's OLED panels reduced the emission of VOCs to about half of LCD's emission, thanks to its self-illuminating structure which does not use the backlight.

"Low-chemical-emitting equipment is an important criterion for users when choosing IT devices," Doug Lockard, vice president and general manager of UL's retail and consumer products division said. "We congratulate Samsung Display for the achievement of their first GREENGUARD Certification for their Samsung OLED for laptops, and for taking a meaningful step in their pursuit of more sustainable products."

Samsung Display says people look for eco-friendly products as they spend a lot more time indoors during the pandemic. The company adds it is happy to provide safer and healthier products with industry-first GREENGUARD certification to consumers.

Samsung Display's OLED panels were also certified by SGS as Eye Care Display by reducing blue light emission by up to 6.5 percent, which is the lowest in the industry. The new technology that adjusts the wavelength of blue light from OLED reduces the portion of the harmful blue light from its entire light spectrum.

