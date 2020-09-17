Samsung Biologics Signs Development Agreement With Panolos For Solid Tumor Treatment

INCHEON, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) has entered into a service agreement with Panolos Bioscience to develop PB101, an Fc-fusion protein intended to treat solid tumors.

Under this agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide a full scope of its development services from cell line development, process development, to non-clinical and clinical material manufacturing.

According to Panolos, PB101 is expected to suppress tumor angiogenesis more effectively by targeting VEGF-A and PlGF simultaneously, overcoming the limitations of existing treatments. Leveraging Samsung Biologics' robust capabilities and expertise in developing complex proteins, Panolos intends to achieve successful IND approval for validation to further establish the substance as the new platform known as αART TM( anti-angiogenesis-based Artifact Re-targeting Tri-specifics) to treat various VEGF related illnesses.

Dr. Hyeseong Lim, CEO of Panolos Bioscience stated, "PB101 is itself a promising candidate as a treatment for solid tumors and VEGF-related diseases. Furthermore, it is also a platform technology that has demonstrated its versatility as a foundation on which multi-specific biologics can be developed. Through close collaborative efforts, Panolos will endeavor to deliver quality biopharmaceuticals to address global unmet medical needs."

"We are extremely proud to be partnering with Panolos in bringing PB101 closer to market," said Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO Samsung Biologics. "By delivering faster and better development services and helping our clients focus on discovery, we will continue supporting biotech companies in their efforts to help patients in need all around the globe."

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity at a single site, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

