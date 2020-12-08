Samsara Welcomes Sue Wagner And Jonathan Chadwick To Board Of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, a leader in Industrial IoT, today announced two strategic additions to its board of directors as the company positions itself for its next phase of growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, a leader in Industrial IoT, today announced two strategic additions to its board of directors as the company positions itself for its next phase of growth. Sue Wagner and Jonathan Chadwick will join existing board members Sanjit Biswas, John Bicket, Marc Andreessen and Hemant Taneja.

"We are building Samsara for the long-term. The problems we're solving are complex, global in nature and measured in years not months," said Biswas, co-founder and CEO of Samsara. "Sue and Jonathan are strategic additions as we grow our board, bringing extensive experience in operating companies at scale and high-growth enterprise SaaS environments."

Wagner is the co-founder and former COO of BlackRock, a global investment manager and technology provider who helps investors of all types achieve their financial goals. She also currently serves on the boards of BlackRock, Apple, Swiss Re and Color.

"In just five years, Samsara has distinguished itself through tremendous growth and a relentless focus on the customer. This next phase promises to be even more exciting," said Wagner. "As a founder myself, I'm looking forward to bringing my experience to the team as we position Samsara for long-term success."

Chadwick has 30 years of experience working with various technology companies. He was formerly CFO at VMWare, Skype and McAfee, and spent 12 years at Cisco. He brings financial expertise, particularly in high growth enterprise SaaS companies. Chadwick also currently serves on the boards of ServiceNow, Zoom, Elastic, Stripe and Confluent.

"When choosing boards to join, I specifically look for high-growth and high-impact SaaS companies that are tackling problems of global significance," said Chadwick. "Samsara hits all of that and has an executive team with a proven track record of success with Meraki. The company is poised for this next step and I'm excited to get started."

Samsara is currently valued at $5.4 billion after last raising $400 million earlier this year. Investors include: Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC, Tiger Global Management, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Franklin Templeton, General Atlantic, Sands Capital Management, and Warburg Pincus LLC.

Looking ahead to 2021, Samsara will continue to invest significantly in product research and development as the company expands its platform, partnerships and customer experience.

About SamsaraSamsara is an Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) company that makes sensors and software to manage commercial fleets and industrial operations. We serve over 15,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from transportation and logistics to field services, food production, energy, construction, local governments, and manufacturing. Samsara's portfolio of complete IoT solutions includes vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow and compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls. With Samsara, customers gain complete operational visibility in one unified platform, so they can save time, save money, and keep their workers safe. Learn more about our mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy at www.samsara.com .

