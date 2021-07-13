Samsara Partners With EVgo To Accelerate The Transition To Electric Vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced it has partnered with EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO), the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), to help...

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced it has partnered with EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO), the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), to help customers accelerate their transition to electric. EVgo is the first electric vehicle partner on Samsara's Experts Marketplace , a network of trusted, certified implementation experts.

The adoption of EVs has increased rapidly over the years. Since 2018, Samsara customers have driven more than 160 million cumulative hybrid and electric miles - a number that is increasing over time. Fleets across a number of industries, from passenger transit to government agencies, are eager to accelerate their transition to EVs to meet emissions targets, decrease total cost of ownership and improve their overall environmental footprint. These efforts will contribute to more than 6 million commercial EVs expected to be on the road globally by 2025.

EVgo is on a mission to expand the ecosystem of charging stations and enable electrification of the transportation sector. EVgo designs, owns, operates and maintains a network of more than 1,100 Level 2 chargers and 800+ direct current fast charging locations across 34 states. As a certified partner on Samsara's Experts Marketplace, EVgo can now serve as a resource and implementation partner for Samsara customers interested in taking their next step towards electrification.

"The transportation market is electrifying at a rapid pace. Electric vehicles provide an incredible opportunity for commercial fleets when it comes to making a sustainable impact," explained Jonathan Levy, chief commercial officer at EVgo, "Samsara serves more than 20,000 customers across industries that are ripe for electrification and we're excited to partner with them to further accelerate the adoption of EVs."

In addition to maintaining the largest public fast charging network in the United States, EVgo provides a number of options to help light, medium, and heavy-duty fleets electrify. These options include:

Public fast charging : EVgo provides fleets access to their existing and growing network of EVgo public fast chargers, which has an uptime rate of 98%.

EVgo can build dedicated charger hubs for fleets without consistent "home base" charging or who need additional "opportunity" charging on the go.

EVgo offers turnkey depot solutions that span the entire value chain for fleets, including transition planning, infrastructure deployment, equipment provisioning, software & networking, and ongoing maintenance.

"Fleet electrification is top of mind for a number of our transportation customers, but the process of adopting EVs can present unique operational challenges," explained Christopher Mozzocchi, director of OEM products and ecosystem integrations at Samsara. "Partnering with EVgo will ensure our customers have the expertise and EV infrastructure needed to meet their sustainability goals."

If you are interested in getting started with electric vehicles, register to attend Samsara's upcoming webinar co-hosted with EVgo here .

About EVgoEVgo is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo's owned and operated charging network serves over 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states and more than 250,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

About SamsaraSamsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing and food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com .

