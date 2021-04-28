Samsara Listed As One Of America's Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies By Forbes AI 50

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, has been named one of America's top artificial intelligence companies according to Forbes.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, has been named one of America's top artificial intelligence companies according to Forbes. The Forbes AI 50 list, in its third year, includes a list of private North American companies using artificial intelligence in ways that are fundamental to their operations, such as machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision.

Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud helps more than 20,000 customers improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. The company collects and analyzes more than 2 trillion data points annually from connected IoT devices. By using this massive data set to train and test machine learning models, Samsara is able to provide business-critical insights to organizations in industries that depend on physical operations.

"Samsara was born out of the idea that technologies like cloud and AI could fundamentally transform historically overlooked sectors, such as industrial operations and infrastructure," said Kiren Sekar, chief product officer at Samsara. "By making it simple for customers to capture and analyze data from their physical operations, we can help bring digital transformation to these critical parts of the global economy."

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the need and use of advanced AI technologies across physical operations-based industries, which make up more than 40% of U.S. GDP. In fact, recent data from Samsara shows how operations are becoming increasingly connected as a result of this digitalization. The sudden increase in remote working and dramatic spikes in demand required many organizations to rely even more on real-time data, machine learning and computer vision in order to operate efficiently and safely.

The advanced AI capabilities within Samsara's Connected Operations Platform allow customers to take a more proactive and preventative approach to both road and workplace safety - whether it's distracted driving detection, real-time incident alerts or optimized training. The company's approach to AI and machine learning is rooted in rapid innovation and customer feedback, and its value can be measured in real lives and real dollars saved.

Samsara applies machine learning algorithms to connected IoT assets and operational data, which enables organizations to automate processes, make more informed decisions, minimize downtime and more. With Samsara, organizations can connect their fleets, equipment and sites within one integrated platform, where they can analyze this data and generate meaningful insights to transform their operations.

