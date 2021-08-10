Samsara Jumps To No. 19 On Forbes Cloud 100 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara , the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, has earned the No. 19 spot on the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100 - the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures . This is the third year Samsara has been on the list; last year Samsara was named the biggest mover , jumping 42 slots to No. 25.

"In just six years we've built Samsara into a global, multi-product cloud company, but our most exciting days are still ahead," said Sanjit Biswas, Samsara co-founder and CEO. "It's clear that we're at the early stages of a long-term market opportunity to address the digital transformation needs of physical operations across all industries. Being recognized by the Forbes Cloud 100 for a third year in a row is further validation of our mission to transform the world of operations."

Industries like transportation, construction, logistics and manufacturing are the backbone of the global economy, and have become even more essential over the past year. Organizations in these industries were critical in keeping our economy running, whether it was moving food across the country, producing and distributing PPE or keeping energy flowing to homes. Yet, up until now, these industries have been historically underserved by technology, largely relying on manual processes and legacy, siloed systems - which has made it challenging to access real-time data across all their operations.

Samsara is changing all of this. Utilizing recent advancements in IoT connectivity, AI, cloud computing and video imagery, Samsara is driving the digital transformation of physical operations.

With Samsara's IoT sensors and Connected Operations Cloud, customers can create a digital copy of their physical operations - harnessing data across their fleets, equipment and sites on one integrated platform. Now with Samsara, customers can seamlessly access, analyze and act upon data across their operations to drive smarter decisions, increase business efficiency and improve the lives of their employees and the customers they serve.

In the past year, Samsara hit substantial new milestones:

Surpassed 20,000 customers across the U.S., Europe , Mexico and Canada Announced new product solutions including Site Visibility and industrial equipment monitoring , to bring customers full operational visibility across commercial fleets, equipment and sites Maintained a high product velocity, releasing more than 200 product features Surpassed 100+ partner integrations on the Samsara App Marketplace Released its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2021 Cloud 100 honorees and to our 20 Rising Stars up-and-comers poised to join their ranks."

For the sixth straight year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

The Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the September 2021 issue of Forbes magazine.

Supporting Quotes"The private cloud ecosystem continues to see historic rates of digital transformation," said Byron Deeter, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Private cloud valuations are getting bigger as the market's appetite for cloud continues to grow. These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they appear likely to follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Cloud 100 alumni. Congratulations to these cloud leaders!"

"How we work has undergone a paradigm shift and businesses of all shapes and sizes are reimagining the tools that are needed to ensure working from anywhere is a sustainable, long-lasting solution," said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "The last 18 months have made digital transformation an urgent imperative and the cloud has never been more pivotal in powering our new digital economy. The companies on this list represent the leaders and businesses shaping the future of the cloud ecosystem and we are excited to partner with Bessemer Venture Partners and Forbes to honor these trailblazers of the industry."

About SamsaraSamsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing and food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com .

About Bessemer Venture PartnersBessemer Venture Partners is the world's most experienced early-stage venture capital firm. With a portfolio of more than 200 companies, Bessemer helps visionary entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to create companies that matter, and supports them through every stage of their growth. The firm has 130 IPOs, including Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, Skype, LifeLock, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, MindBody, and Fiverr. Bessemer's team of investors and partners are positioned all over the world in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, Boston, Tel Aviv, Bangalore, and Beijing. Follow @BessemerVP and learn more at bvp.com .

About ForbesThe defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect .

About Salesforce VenturesSalesforce Ventures is the global investment arm of Salesforce and is focused on partnering with the most ambitious enterprise technology companies at every stage in their journey. Since 2009, Salesforce Ventures has invested over $3 billion in over 400 leading companies including Auth0, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, Twilio, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures provides portfolio companies with unparalleled access to Salesforce, one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies in the world, including strategic advisory, customer introductions, and the strongest cloud ecosystem. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at salesforce.com/ventures .

