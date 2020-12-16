Sameday Testing Expands Access To COVID-19 Testing With High-tech Facilities Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sameday Testing , one of the leading COVID-19 testing companies in the United States, today announced the opening of 30 new facilities in 11 states. The innovative startup is rapidly expanding to deliver its stress-free, reliable testing experience to these communities by the end of 2020, including five flagship testing facilities in select Westfield shopping centers.

The new testing sites will provide a first-of-its-kind testing experience where the community can safely receive quick and convenient testing as well as vaccinations, when available. The Westfield shopping centers that will host the sites are in California, Illinois and Maryland with new facilities being rolled out in 2021:

Westfield Annapolis — Annapolis, Md.

— Westfield Montgomery — Bethesda, Md.

— Westfield Old Orchard — Skokie, Ill.

— Westfield Wheaton — Wheaton, Md.

— The Village at Westfield Topanga — Woodland Hills, Calif.

Additional testing centers are located in California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. A full list of locations is available on Sameday Testing's website , with new locations being added every week.

When the pandemic hit, Sameday Testing CEO and Co-Founder Felix Huettenbach recognized the need for a simplified testing experience. The company's innovative scheduling tool and software solutions, which were custom-built by four MIT software engineers, integrate with local laboratories and help clients easily view appointments at the testing center most convenient to them. The technology platform also streamlines the results process with automated alerts so clients can access their test results as soon as they are available.

"We must grow faster than the virus to beat it — this is our ethos," said Sameday Testing COO and Co-Founder Max Oscar Oehme. "By focusing on speed, convenience and excellent customer service, we've been able to scale our operations to test thousands of people every day. Our partnership with Westfield is an integral next step to expanding access to fast, reliable COVID-19 testing."

Sameday Testing locations offer a priority service for PCR-testing with fastest turnaround times of less than 24 hours as well as rapid antigen tests with results in 15 minutes. Sameday Testing's labs also offer PCR tests with 3-day turnarounds and no out-of-pocket costs for clients with insurance coverage.

In time for the holiday season, Sameday Testing's Westfield locations will open starting on Wednesday, Dec. 16, while the remaining testing centers will open by the end of 2020.

"Westfield remains committed to the wellbeing and vitality of our local communities," said Colin Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President of U.S. Leasing at URW. "Through this partnership with Sameday Testing, our centers will continue to serve as a cornerstone of the community by providing access to a safe and convenient way to be tested for COVID-19."

To schedule an appointment at a testing center near you, visit sameday-testing.com .

About Sameday Testing

Sameday Testing's ethos is to grow faster than the virus. The innovative startup comprises a team of doctors, scientists and engineers who united to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its founding only a few months ago, Sameday Testing has become one of the leading COVID-19 testing providers and tests thousands of people every day at a rapidly growing number of locations across the country. To learn more about Sameday Testing or to schedule an appointment, visit sameday-testing.com .

