Samaritan's Purse Deploys Disaster Relief Unit To Aid Hurting Gulf Coast Families In The Wake Of Hurricane Laura

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse is on the way to hard-hit Louisiana after Hurricane Laura rapidly intensified and struck the coastline as a Category 4 storm—creating widespread devastation. Disaster response specialists are currently working alongside local government officials and church partners to determine the areas of greatest need. One Disaster Relief Unit, stocked with relief supplies and tools, is already on the way to Lake Charles, Louisiana and another tractor-trailer is standing by.

Before the storm hit, the international Christian relief organization staged disaster response teams and equipment at its Southwest Ministry Center in Dallas, Texas, ready to rapidly respond to hurting communities immediately following the storm.

" Louisiana families are struggling after Hurricane Laura caused severe damage to homes," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Please continue to pray for everyone in the storm's path and our teams as they prepare to provide critical relief to people who are hurting."

Teams of volunteers will go out each day to help homeowners remove downed trees, clear debris, tarp roofs, mud-out flooded homes and salvage any personal belongings that may have survived the storm.

Media Opportunities:

Interview Todd Taylor , Manager of U.S. Disaster Relief, on the ground in Louisiana

, Manager of U.S. Disaster Relief, on the ground in Interview Clayton Steelman , Program Manager of U.S. Disaster Relief, on the ground in Louisiana

, Program Manager of U.S. Disaster Relief, on the ground in Photos and broll available upon request

Media Request Form

Chaplains from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's Rapid Response Team will also work alongside Samaritan's Purse to provide emotional and spiritual encouragement to families impacted by the hurricane.

For more information about how to help or volunteer with Samaritan's Purse, go to spvolunteernetwork.org.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samaritans-purse-deploys-disaster-relief-unit-to-aid-hurting-gulf-coast-families-in-the-wake-of-hurricane-laura-301120033.html

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse